Columbia CEO Calls for Government Intervention on Ocean Freight Prices

By Tiffany Montgomery
shop-eat-surf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia Sportswear executives provided lots of commentary on the freight challenges that are happening in the market, including how long they think the problem will last, how much extra they are paying to get freight in, and why they see a glimmer of opportunity in the situation. This article is...

Retailsgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Ruger CEO Details Path To 50 Percent Growth, Price Increases And Marlin Rollout

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. President and CEO Chris Killoy cited strong consumer demand for Ruger products, increases in production for each of its past seven quarters and the introduction of new products that met with strong consumer demand as reasons why the company’s net sales growth exceeded 50 percent for the first half of the year-even as National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background checks, as adjusted by NSSF, decreased by 5 percent for the period.
Industrygcaptain.com

Dry Freight Box Prices Lead Container Equipment Surge

Prices of dry freight shipping containers have doubled over the past year to reach historic highs but will moderate over the next few years, according to Drewry’s recently published Container Census & Leasing Annual Review and Forecast 2021/22 report. Dry box purchase prices rallied strongly in 2020 from the lows...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Amid air and ocean freight boom, Expeditors sees no capacity relief

The quarterly earnings statement of Expeditors International is straightforward about the squeeze in the supply chain and the fact that it isn’t ending anytime soon. “Currently, we do not foresee any meaningful improvements to the operating environment over at least the remainder of the year, as the global infrastructure for moving freight seems nearly stretched to its limit,” Jeffrey Musser, president and CEO of Expeditors (NASDAQ: EXPD), said in the statement announcing the company’s second-quarter earnings. “Robust demand is bumping up against capacity constraints in the air and ocean markets, all of which is made more challenging by limited warehouse space, staffing constraints, port congestion, equipment dislocations, and driver shortages, not to mention additional disturbances such as the closure of the Yantian [China] port due to a COVID-19 outbreak in May or the blockage of the Suez Canal back in March.”
Posted by
Sourcing Journal

Columbia Sportswear CEO Slams ‘Monopolistic’ Freight Rates

Delays are understandable “due to the container dislocation, but the freight rates are clearly monopolistic in my opinion,” Tim Boyle said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Q&A: Dynamic Pricing in Grocery with Quicklizard CEO Pini Mandel

Pini Mandel is co-founder and CEO of Quicklizard, an AI-driven retail pricing platform. The company, which has its global headquarters in Israel, seeks to help retailers make more-strategic, data-driven and dynamic pricing moves on a wider variety of their products. Mandel spoke with Winsight Grocery Business about where AI-based dynamic pricing stands in grocery, how grocers can use price optimization to support their sustainability initiatives and the business case for automated pricing in an inflationary environment.
Environmentbankingexchange.com

Ocean Investment Group Calls for $500M Injection by 2030

The world’s oceans require $500 million of dedicated investment to address pollution and biodiversity issues, according to a new report. The Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance (ORRAA) – backed by investors including AXA, Swiss Re, and Willis Towers Watson – called the investment to clean up oceans, also highlighting the need for “nature-based solutions” to protect the earth’s ocean life, coastal communities, and biodiversity.
Worldtheiet.org

Government pushes road freight greening with £20m funding boost

The UK government is encouraging fleet operators to convert their heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to battery-powered alternatives with a £20m funding boost for real-world trials and demonstrations. The funding will go towards trials of zero-emission road freight vehicles and supporting infrastructure, paid for by the Department for Transport and managed...
U.S. Politicsfreightwaves.com

Beware ‘nasty side effects’ if government targets ocean carriers

As skyrocketing rates squeeze importers and exporters scramble for containers, the push for government intervention is accelerating. What if the U.S. government does move to rein in foreign carriers? What if carrier alliances are broken up, detention and demurrage charges are curtailed, export service is mandatory and — most hypothetically — spot rates are capped?
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Business-to-Consumer Logistics Acquisitions Amp up Fulfillment Services

A.P. Moller - Maersk acquired Visible Supply Chain Management, a business-to-consumer (B2C) logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery and B2C fulfillment services in the United States, and announced plans to acquire B2C Europe Holding B.V., a B2C logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery services in Europe. “The continuous...
Businesspulse2.com

B2B Sales Productivity Company Nektar.ai Secures $8.1 Million

Nektar.ai — a B2B sales productivity startup — recently announced it raised an additional $6 million seed round of funding. These are the details. Nektar.ai — a B2B sales productivity startup — recently announced it raised an additional $6 million seed round of funding led by B Capital Group, 3one4 Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. And several prominent Go To Market leaders in the US-Asia cross-border SaaS ecosystem also participated in the round.
Businessinparkmagazine.com

Ocean Park Hong Kong names new CEO

The Board of Ocean Park Corporation today announced the appointment of Ivan Wong Chi-fai as the Corporation’s new Chief Executive effective Sept. 1, 2021, succeeding current Chief Executive Joe Wong Chi-cho who was seconded from the Government. He will arrive at the Park as Chief Executive Designate on Aug. 16, 2021, to start the leadership transition.
Posted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Highlights Support For Innovative And Early-stage Small And Medium-sized Businesses In British Columbia

Over the last two years, Industrial Research Assistance Program has invested over $115.2 million in innovative B.C. companies supporting good jobs in the province. VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. As Canadians begin to look toward economic recovery, Canada's small and medium-sized enterprises...
EconomyAugusta Free Press

These are the top 5 LLC formation services in 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. America is a very easy country to set up a business in, but it is an overwhelming process. Besides juggling with your business plan and finding investors, you also need to make sure to meet all the state requirements, ensuring your business is compliant.
Retailrock947.com

Analysis-Retail coffee prices to climb as frost and freight costs bite

LONDON (Reuters) – The most devastating frost in decades in top coffee producer Brazil and record freight costs sparked by COVID-19 causing massive shipping logjams are expected to push retail prices to multi-year highs in the coming weeks. A hike in coffee prices will further raise the cost of a...
Posted by
dot.LA

Workers Call on Activision Blizzard CEO to Create 'Safe' Environment. Shares Drop.

Activision Blizzard employees said more accounts of abuse, harassment and mistreatment are emerging since California filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the company. In a letter to top executives sent Monday, workers outlined organizing efforts and called on them to create a safe work environment. The letter was released ahead of the company's forthcoming earnings call. At one point, shares dropped nearly 6% in day trading.
Hobbiesdistrictchronicles.com

The Gathering Prices Could Increase Due to Freight Cost Hikes

Hasbro told investors that it would be increasing the prices of its products in response to the rising cost of freight, which could mean an increase in the prices of Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering products. Last week, Hasbro held its quarterly investor calls, providing an update on its earnings and plans for the rest of the year. During the call, Hasbro CFO Deb Thomas noted that it would implement price increases that would play out over the rest of the year. “We are implementing price increases during the third quarter, that should be fully realized by the fourth quarter,” Thomas said. “We expect this to offset the rising costs in freight and commodities we continue to see across the business.”

