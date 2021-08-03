Cancel
Public Health

Southwest Public Health: Choose your free Covid-19 vaccine

By Vince Lennon
southgatv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, GA – Officials at Southwest Public Health District 8-2 wants to remind the community that all three Covid-19 vaccines are currently available through county health departments in the 14-county district. Currently, health departments across the district are administering the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as well as the one-dose...

#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ga#District Health
