EDUCATION: BS Interior Design, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Kelly Knight Hodges has been selected as Gresham Smith’s Chief Development and Engagement Officer, a new role focused on the development and growth of the firm’s people, on client experience and on community engagement initiatives. She has more than 25 years of expertise including 20 years at Gresham Smith in a variety of technical, operational and client development roles. She has been a member of the firm’s Board of Directors since 2020, and has been named an Woman of Influence by the NBJ.