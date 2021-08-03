White House set to announce revised eviction moratorium -sources

Signs lay on the ground after people gathered outside of an apartment complex with the intention to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants in Mount Rainier, MD, U.S., August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a revised eviction moratorium on Tuesday after a prior government ban on evictions expired Saturday at midnight, two sources briefed on matter said.

Details were still being finalized and the new order comes as congressional Democrats urged the White House to take action. The New York Times and Washington Post reported the planned new order earlier.

