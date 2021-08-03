Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

5 Simple tips to make the most of Samsung’s S Pen on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet

By Claire Lloyd
talkandroid.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung isn’t giving us a new Galaxy Note in 2021, but if you’ve got one of the previous models or indeed own a stylus-toting Galaxy Tab S6 or Tab S7 or the Galaxy S21 Ultra that supports the S Pen, there’s a good chance that you aren’t making the most of this most useful accessory. Whether you are creating 2021’s equivalent of the Mona Lisa, scribbling notes, cutting and pasting someone’s head onto a chicken, or taking selfies with the S Pen, Samsung’s stylus is the gift that keeps on giving if you take the time to get to know it. With that in mind, here are a few tips to use the S pen effectively if you fancy trying it out.

www.talkandroid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Samsung Galaxy#Galaxy Tab#Pens#Ar#Twitter S Fleets#Galaxy Watch 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Electronicstechaeris.com

Samsung’s 1,000-inch The Wall is now available worldwide

We have been talking about The Wall since 2018, when Samsung announced the new modular MicroLED system. When it was first introduced, many people scoffed at the idea and questioned how this would become a consumer product. Of course, none of that deterred Samsung, as they’re known for taking on some crazy projects.
Video GamesEW.com

Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play

As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Electronicskomando.com

The best TV trick you’re probably not using (but should be)

Think about all the devices you use daily. Your phone, tablet, TV, gaming console, streaming boxes, thermostat, smart speaker, etc. Depending on the model, they can communicate with each other, opening up new features and increasing usefulness. A smart home setup can automate your entertainment system, security, lighting and more....
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy phones will be first to get this new camera upgrade

Samsung is about to enjoy the benefits of upgraded camera hardware, one that should help protect your camera without a loss in overall quality. The makers of the super-strong Gorilla Glass have announced two new kinds of glass with DX and DX+ technology: glass designed for covering camera lenses, and boosting the overall quality of your snaps. And future Samsung phones will be the first to use the glass.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The TV you can never have at home: Samsung The Wall 1000-inch 16K

The relationship that is established in terms of the size of the televisions is interesting, since when you get used to a larger panel than the one you had before, it costs a lot for the next TV you buy to be the same size or even better. As there is always something for everyone, we have those who settle for a standard-size TV, and those who want a good piece above 55 inches.
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?. What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life. And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way. The rumor mill has been suggesting for some...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The best phones under $300 - updated July 2021

Cheap phones have been getting better lately, decreasing the need to spend a thousand or more dollars on a decent smartphone. To have a cheap phone no longer comes with big trade-offs. That's because phone brands have been competing in the entry-level segment as hard as they do with flagships, and everyone wants to make the phone with the best value ever.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

iPhone vs. Samsung Phones: Which Is Better?

When it comes to comparing iPhone vs Samsung phones, most people already have their favorite set in stone. On one hand, you've got your iPhone fans who have been loyal Apple users for years. On the other, you have Samsung fans who just can't get enough of the tech giants' bleeding-edge innovations.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

The Best Samsung Phones of 2021

There are many Android phones to choose from, and the biggest producer of those phones is Samsung. It makes many popular phones, but also some you may not know about. We’ll show you the best ones out there. The Best Samsung Phones of 2021. Why you should trust us: Our...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung August 2021 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Android updates are still not perfect, but we’re seeing things improve year over year. Samsung has accumulated a stellar update track record as of late and is now among the best in the business when it comes to rolling out Android updates. Now, the company is rolling out the August 2021 security update to its Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

How to use your iPhone or Android phone as a ruler

It’s surprising how often we need to measure things. Whether it’s tracking the kids’ heights or working out if thing X will fit in space Y, the ability to measure things with our phones is really useful. Both iOS and Android enable you to point your phone at things to...
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 briefly appear in Samsung video

We’ve seen quite a good number of leaks about Samsung’s next products, and, in fact, there might be an overabundance of them. These are, of course, unofficial images, mostly renders, of the products, often based on other leaks and rumors. It’s an entirely different matter when Samsung itself does the teasing, even for a split second. Unfortunately, this brief sighting of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t add anything substantially new to the growing body of knowledge about these products.

Comments / 0

Community Policy