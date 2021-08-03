5 Simple tips to make the most of Samsung’s S Pen on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet

Samsung isn’t giving us a new Galaxy Note in 2021, but if you’ve got one of the previous models or indeed own a stylus-toting Galaxy Tab S6 or Tab S7 or the Galaxy S21 Ultra that supports the S Pen, there’s a good chance that you aren’t making the most of this most useful accessory. Whether you are creating 2021’s equivalent of the Mona Lisa, scribbling notes, cutting and pasting someone’s head onto a chicken, or taking selfies with the S Pen, Samsung’s stylus is the gift that keeps on giving if you take the time to get to know it. With that in mind, here are a few tips to use the S pen effectively if you fancy trying it out.