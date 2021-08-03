Cancel
College Sports

Mario Cristobal provides latest on injured players at team media day

By Erik Skopil
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall football practice kicks off on Friday for the Ducks. With just a few a days remaining before the start of practice, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal provided media members with the latest injury information at the team's media day event held at Club Autzen on Tuesday. Overall, the team...

247sports.com

