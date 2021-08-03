Motor club offering yard signs to help protect young pedestrians
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KWQC) – Children will be heading back to class soon and AAA is advising motorists to be extra cautious and is offering yard signs to serve as reminders. Pedestrian fatalities and injuries are on the rise across the country. According to government data, traffic-related pedestrian deaths have spiked 46-percent over the past decade. About 20-percent of children ages 14 and younger killed in traffic crashes were pedestrians.www.kwqc.com
