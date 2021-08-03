Motor club offering yard signs to help protect young pedestrians

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Amber Alert in Wisconsin for a 2-month-old baby that was in need of prescription medication has been canceled after the child was found safe. Wisconsin Rapids police say officers were investigating a possible child neglect/abuse case Wednesday and attempted to check the well-being of the child. The child’s mother spotted officers and entered as a passenger into a vehicle with a male driver. The driver took off and a vehicle pursuit ensued. When it was determined that the child could be in the vehicle, the pursuit was ended by officers in the interest of the child’s safety. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning when it was learned that the child needs daily medication that the mother did not take with her. The alert was canceled after the child was found safe. The vehicle was located near Wood County, and two people are in custody, police said. More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs