Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Motor club offering yard signs to help protect young pedestrians

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURNSVILLE, Minn. (KWQC) – Children will be heading back to class soon and AAA is advising motorists to be extra cautious and is offering yard signs to serve as reminders. Pedestrian fatalities and injuries are on the rise across the country. According to government data, traffic-related pedestrian deaths have spiked 46-percent over the past decade. About 20-percent of children ages 14 and younger killed in traffic crashes were pedestrians.

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

AAA distributing yard signs to promote child pedestrian safety

FARGO (KVRR) – Because pedestrian fatalities and injuries are on the rise across the nation, AAA has started a yard sign campaign to remind drivers to be extra cautious. AAA’s branch office in Fargo is distributing free “Slow Down, Watch for Children” yard signs. The signs are available for pick-up during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, while supplies last.
TrafficWIVB

AAA urges drivers to slow down and never drive through standing water

(WIVB) — AAA’s Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey joined Erica Brecher to discuss how drivers can be safe during severe weather. AAA says first a foremost, slow down. Carey mentions it doesn’t matter what type of vehicle is being driven, you never know what can happen. Carey says AAA...
TrafficTelegraph

Stop speeding in your neighborhood

A comprehensive traffic calming program that includes community education and involvement, enhanced enforcement, and engineering control is the most effective way to stop speeders and make your neighborhood safe for pedestrians. Municipal officials frequently get calls from their residents about speeding on local streets. People are worried that they or...
Memphis, TNWREG

Police offering yard signs to anyone fed up with reckless driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fed up with the crazy driving around Memphis? Here’s your sign. Memphis Police Department is handing out yard signs by the hundreds with big, bold, yellow letters reading “Slow Down Memphis.”. “We would like to get these yard signs placed in every household in every neighborhood that...
Pinellas County, FLwusf.org

Pinellas County Adopts Plan To Protect Pedestrians And Bicyclists

Pinellas County Commissioners have decided to move forward with a plan to reduce pedestrian and bicyclist deaths to zero by 2045. Nationwide, more pedestrian deaths took place in 2016 through 2019, the four most recent years on record, than in any year since 1990. According to the group, Smart Growth America, over 6,200 pedestrians were killed in 2019 alone.
Richmond, INPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Starr residents help improve pedestrian safety in Richmond

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Starting today, Starr Neighborhood residents will be teaming up with an Earlham art student to improve the safety of pedestrians in Richmond. Kate Wallace, a lifelong Wayne County resident and art student at Earlham, will be joining residents to paint an intersection in the city. Wallace’s...
Saugus, MAWicked Local

Pedestrian crossing signs with flashing lights installed in Saugus

Three crosswalk signs with flashing warning lights have been installed to make local streets safer for pedestrians. Earlier this month one crosswalk sign went up in Cliftondale Square, another on Lincoln Avenue at Kent Street and a third on Central Street by the Youth and Recreation Center. The yellow signs...
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Left lane rule changes take effect in multiple states

New rules to address concerns about left lane use for motorists and truck drivers are taking effect in multiple states. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the National Motorists Association say that blocking the left lane, whether intentional or not, results in reduced road safety and efficiency. A new law...
Public SafetyToledo Blade

Move over or get pulled over, state patrol says

A multi-state crackdown on violations of “move-over” laws that began early this week will continue through Saturday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. “High visibility enforcement” is under way Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia under the 6-State Trooper Project campaign, the state patrol reported, and is intended to reduce crashes involving vehicles that strike emergency or highway-service vehicles stopped along roadsides.
TrafficPosted by
CBS Baltimore

State Officials Reminding Drivers Of ‘Move Over’ Law As Traffic Increases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halfway through the year, Maryland Roadways are seeing a bump in traffic. Those numbers are a reminder for drivers from the Maryland Transportation Authority to move over when they see service vehicles on the side of the road. Col. Kevin M. Anderson is Chief of MDTA Police. “Whether it’s red, white, blue or amber, you just need to slow down or move over and give space to the emergency workers working on the side of our highways,” he said. The recent death of an AAA Tow Truck Driver in Ohio is highlighting the risks Emergency First Responders in Maryland face...
AdvocacyCBS Austin

Florida 'chain gang' removes 22,000 lbs. of trash under bridge

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Inmates took part in a major cleanup in Brevard County. The sheriff's office's "chain gang' pitched in to clean up a homeless camp and dumping ground under the Sykes Creek Parkway Bridge. They removed 22,600 pounds of garbage under the bridge. All that filled 16...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Aiken Standard

Police begin speed and traffic enforcement operation

South Carolina and Georgia law enforcement officers kicked off a week-long speed enforcement operation Tuesday. Throughout the week, South Carolina and Georgia officers will partner with other law enforcement agencies for concentrated enforcement for speed, seat belt, distracted driving and other traffic violations on interstates and other major roads, according to a report from the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
PoliticsPosted by
Stateline

Gas Stations Can Be Sued for Selling to Drunken Drivers

Gas station retailers are reeling from a recent New Mexico Supreme Court decision that finds the stores can be held civilly liable for selling gas to intoxicated drivers. The July ruling could have major ramifications for service stations and other kinds of businesses, industry representatives say. It also could set an example for other states, legal experts note.
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

Team effort helps control salvage yard fire

Huge rolls of black smoke filled the air over Finn-Kool off Highway 24 around noon on Tuesday, as a fire was being fought at Robert Ullom's Used Truck Parts off Jazmine Trail in Beloit. Local and area fire departments were dispatched around 11:53 a.m. to the scene. They had a...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Amber Alert For 2-Month-Old In Wisconsin Canceled

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Amber Alert in Wisconsin for a 2-month-old baby that was in need of prescription medication has been canceled after the child was found safe. Wisconsin Rapids police say officers were investigating a possible child neglect/abuse case Wednesday and attempted to check the well-being of the child. The child’s mother spotted officers and entered as a passenger into a vehicle with a male driver. The driver took off and a vehicle pursuit ensued. When it was determined that the child could be in the vehicle, the pursuit was ended by officers in the interest of the child’s safety. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning when it was learned that the child needs daily medication that the mother did not take with her. The alert was canceled after the child was found safe. The vehicle was located near Wood County, and two people are in custody, police said.   More On WCCO.com: More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note ‘No More Minneapolis’: Longtime Activist KG Wilson Leaves City After Death Of 6-Year-Old Granddaughter At Least 2 Dead In Head-On Crash Near Lake Mille Lacs

Comments / 0

Community Policy