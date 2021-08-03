Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Sewage gushers: Another day, another spill, as Central Florida hits a triple

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8vRb_0bGhBFJ700
Orlando sewage lift station No. 1. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

On three consecutive days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, three Central Florida sewage systems had significant spills of raw wastewater that did not harm people, according to operators’ reports to the state, but did reveal the routine nature of such incidents.

Sewage systems are among the most costly services of municipal governments.

Spills are triggered by rags and grease-clogging pumps, lightning and hurricanes knocking out electronics and electricity, construction puncturing pipes, failures caused by aging and many other factors.

The first of the three spills this past week occurred Saturday in Seminole County when a pipe burst and released 270,000 gallons of raw sewage. The pipe is called a “force main” because sewage is pressurized to move it to a treatment plant.

The incident occurred at the Utilities Inc. of Florida Wekiva Hunt Club Wastewater Reclamation Facility near Lake Brantley and about two miles from the Wekiva River.

Spokesperson Chris Snow said sewage did not reach water bodies. “Repairs were made by staff and the area was treated with lime,” he said. The pressured pipe will soon be replaced, he said.

On Sunday afternoon, 22,000 gallons of raw sewage overflowed from a maintenance hole at the Walt Disney World Co., then flowed down an embankment into a drain that flows to a stormwater retention pond.

“All debris was removed and all hard surfaces were cleaned and disinfected,” said Jeffrey Kosik, a Disney manager for environmental compliance. “No observations of a release were observed at the retention pond. No impacts to employees or the public occurred.”

A spill Monday from a pumping station on West Lester Road near Vick Road in a residential area of north Apopka was caused by electrical problems.

About 500 gallons were recovered by a vacuum truck, according to the city’s report to the state, while the spill area was washed down and disinfected with lime.

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 8

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Sewage Systems#Hurricanes#Spills#The Utilities Inc#Disney#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Winter Park, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Realtor fired after imposter tried to sell Winter Park home

An Orlando real estate firm has fired an agent unknowingly involved in a bizarre plot to sell a Winter Park home orchestrated by someone impersonating the homeowner. Homeowner Marc Winchester told Winter Park police he was at his second home in North Carolina on July 18 when he received an alert that the alarm at his home on Highland Road in Winter Park had been activated. He dismissed it as a ...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida ranks 7th in the country for home development, study says

A new study ranked Florida seventh in the nation when it comes to new home developments. The nation’s largest equipment rental network, Big Rentz, analyzed U.S. Census Data from 2015 to 2020. Florida ranked seventh, just behind Texas, with 5.49 residents per 100,000 for permits issued. They’ve seen a total of more than 800,000 permits requested, which is a 641% increase over those five years. ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Nearly 60k pounds of cocaine part of largest Coast Guard narcotic offload in history

The Coast Guard put on display at a Florida port more than $1.4 billion worth of illegal narcotics, the result of months of at-sea confiscations by U.S. and Canadian efforts. At a press conference at Port Everglades, Vice Admiral Steven Poulin, the Coast Guard’s Atlantic Area Commander spoke in between bundles from the combined record haul of about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of ...

Comments / 8

Community Policy