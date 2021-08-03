Sewage gushers: Another day, another spill, as Central Florida hits a triple

Orlando sewage lift station No. 1. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

On three consecutive days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, three Central Florida sewage systems had significant spills of raw wastewater that did not harm people, according to operators’ reports to the state, but did reveal the routine nature of such incidents.

Sewage systems are among the most costly services of municipal governments.

Spills are triggered by rags and grease-clogging pumps, lightning and hurricanes knocking out electronics and electricity, construction puncturing pipes, failures caused by aging and many other factors.

The first of the three spills this past week occurred Saturday in Seminole County when a pipe burst and released 270,000 gallons of raw sewage. The pipe is called a “force main” because sewage is pressurized to move it to a treatment plant.

The incident occurred at the Utilities Inc. of Florida Wekiva Hunt Club Wastewater Reclamation Facility near Lake Brantley and about two miles from the Wekiva River.

Spokesperson Chris Snow said sewage did not reach water bodies. “Repairs were made by staff and the area was treated with lime,” he said. The pressured pipe will soon be replaced, he said.

On Sunday afternoon, 22,000 gallons of raw sewage overflowed from a maintenance hole at the Walt Disney World Co., then flowed down an embankment into a drain that flows to a stormwater retention pond.

“All debris was removed and all hard surfaces were cleaned and disinfected,” said Jeffrey Kosik, a Disney manager for environmental compliance. “No observations of a release were observed at the retention pond. No impacts to employees or the public occurred.”

A spill Monday from a pumping station on West Lester Road near Vick Road in a residential area of north Apopka was caused by electrical problems.

About 500 gallons were recovered by a vacuum truck, according to the city’s report to the state, while the spill area was washed down and disinfected with lime.

