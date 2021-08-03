Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis native hammer throwers Price, Berry miss Olympic podium in Tokyo

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmicQ_0bGhAo7300

St. Louis, and the United States, won't be able to claim an Olympic medal in women's hammer throw this year in Tokyo.

The women's hammer throw finals finished up on Tuesday morning at the Toyko Games, and two St. Louis natives fell short of the podium.

Moscow Mills native and Troy Buchanan graduate DeAnna Price finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 73.09m. She also had throws of 72.87m and 72.69m in the finals.

Florissant native and McCluer graduate Gwen Berry finished 11th in the finals with a best throw of 71.35m. She also had a throw of 67.66m in the finals.

"I just didn't trust my body. I just couldn't move. I just couldn't get up. I feel like I did the best I ever did in the finals ever," Berry said to NBC after the finals. "My mark wasn't what I wanted, but I'm alright. I'll be ok. I'll be ok."

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk took home the gold medal in the women's hammer throw. It is her third consecutive gold medal in the event. She's the first woman in Olympic history to win an individual athletics event three times in a row. She beat the next-best throw by more than a meter.

China's Zheng Wang took silver and Poland's Malwina Kopron took the bronze in the event.

The other American in the women's hammer throw finals, Brooke Anderson, finished in 10th place.

Along with both being St. Louis area natives, Price and Berry are also both alums of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

More Olympics Coverage

Comments / 1

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florissant, MO
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Moscow Mills, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Anderson
Person
Deanna Price
Person
Gwen Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Natives#Berry Miss Olympic#Nbc#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Gwen Berry: US hammer thrower raises fist in protest before she comes in 11th place and misses out on podium

US hammer thrower Gwen Berry entered the Olympic stadium with a gesture of protest on Tuesday, raising her fist twice.“It was the same thing: social injustice, racial injustice,” the athlete later explained to reporters. “I’m just here to represent. I know a lot of people like me, a lot of athletes like me, a lot of people are scared to succeed, a lot of people are scared to speak out. So as long as I can represent those people, I’m fine.”This is not Ms Berry’s first protest. At the track and field tryouts in June, she turned away from...
CelebritiesWTOP

Last stand: Outspoken Berry says goodbye to the Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — The stage was all hers, so Gwen Berry pounded on her chest and extended her right fist after she was introduced for the hammer throw final at the Olympics. The meaning behind the gesture remained the same: To highlight social and racial inequities. There will be no...
Celebritiessandiegolocaldirectory.org

Gwen Berry: ‘I’m just here to represent,’ says US hammer thrower after raising her fist at Tokyo 2020

As she was introduced into the stadium, Berry raised a clenched fist, later explaining she was protesting social and racial injustice. “I’m just here to represent, man,” she told reporters on Tuesday. “I know a lot of people like me, a lot of athletes like me, a lot of people are scared to succeed or speak out. As long as I can represent those people, I’m fine.”
Missouri StatePosted by
FOX2Now

2 Missouri women compete in Olympic Hammer Throw event Saturday

TOKYO – Two Missouri athletes will compete in the women’s Olympic Hammer Throw Qualifying Round on Saturday at Olympic Stadium. Troy, Missouri native DeAnna Price won the Olympic Trials competition on June 26 with a throw of 263 feet, 6 inches (80.31 meters), which was nearly 7 feet longer than McCluer High School graduate Gwen Berry who came in third at the Olympic Trials. Price became only the second woman in history to crack 80 meters.
SocietyCharlotteObserver.com

If you’re waiting for Gwen Berry’s Olympic podium protest, she has other goals

TOKYO — If she makes it to the medal podium in the women’s hammer throw, Gwen Berry intends to stand firm in her convictions. In 2019, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee put Berry and fencer Race Imboden on probation for a year after she raised a fist and he kneeled to protest against social injustice during the medal ceremony at the Pan American Games in Peru. At the Olympic trials in June, Berry turned away from the flag during the national anthem.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Rapinoe Praises Her Fiancée Sue Bird for Serving as the Team USA Flag Bearer

Olympian Megan Rapinoe is so proud of her Olympian fiancée, Sue Bird. The soccer star gushed over her WNBA player fiancée after Bird was chosen to carry the flag for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, Rapinoe, 36, said that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" when she found out the news, per People.

Comments / 1

Community Policy