St. Louis native hammer throwers Price, Berry miss Olympic podium in Tokyo

St. Louis, and the United States, won't be able to claim an Olympic medal in women's hammer throw this year in Tokyo.

The women's hammer throw finals finished up on Tuesday morning at the Toyko Games, and two St. Louis natives fell short of the podium.

Moscow Mills native and Troy Buchanan graduate DeAnna Price finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 73.09m. She also had throws of 72.87m and 72.69m in the finals.

Florissant native and McCluer graduate Gwen Berry finished 11th in the finals with a best throw of 71.35m. She also had a throw of 67.66m in the finals.

"I just didn't trust my body. I just couldn't move. I just couldn't get up. I feel like I did the best I ever did in the finals ever," Berry said to NBC after the finals. "My mark wasn't what I wanted, but I'm alright. I'll be ok. I'll be ok."

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk took home the gold medal in the women's hammer throw. It is her third consecutive gold medal in the event. She's the first woman in Olympic history to win an individual athletics event three times in a row. She beat the next-best throw by more than a meter.

China's Zheng Wang took silver and Poland's Malwina Kopron took the bronze in the event.

The other American in the women's hammer throw finals, Brooke Anderson, finished in 10th place.

Along with both being St. Louis area natives, Price and Berry are also both alums of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

More Olympics Coverage