Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Watch: Lightning strike splits large California tree in half

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b98uh_0bGhAnEK00

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — A large pine tree in California dramatically split in half after being hit by lightning over the weekend, authorities said.

Video in the Big Bear Lake area of the San Bernardino National Forest showed the Jeffrey pine, believed to be nearly 200 years old, catch fire after being hit by a bolt of lightning and then split at its trunk, awash in flames, KABC reported.

Michael Bogan, who filmed the scene across the way from the Big Bear Airport, said he saw the flash of lightning.

“It was a gorgeous 200+-year-old healthy tree that had an unlucky day,” Bogan tweeted.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded to five separate lightning strike fires on Saturday, the San Bernardino National Forest said. Because of its size and for safety reasons, the aging pine was impossible to take down, KTLA reported.

A fire crew was assigned to the area overnight as the big tree smoldered, the television station reported.

Firefighters eventually cut the tree down, KABC reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Big Bear Lake, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calif#Tree#Extreme Weather#Kabc#Lightning Strike#R5 Fire News#U S Forest Service#Ktla#Fs#Sanbernardinonf#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Vancouver, WAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

VANCOUVER, Wash. — (AP) — Nearly 50 years after skyjacker D.B. Cooper vanished out the back of a Boeing 727 into freezing Northwest rain — wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack with $200,000 in cash — a crime historian is conducting a dig on the banks of the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington, in search of evidence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy