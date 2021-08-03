Excessive Heat Warning in effect for today and Thursday

Excessive heat is back this week in Las Vegas. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.

13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | August 4, 2021

The Las Vegas valley can expect a high of 112 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday.

It will cool down again a bit on Friday. The high temp is expected to be 107 on Friday, 105 on Saturday and 103 Sunday.

The city of Las Vegas will open a cooling station at Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, at 7 a.m. Aug. 4 due to the excessive heat forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

The location will be open for anyone needing to get out of the heat from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4-5. Those experiencing homelessness at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center will have access to the cooling station, as well as anyone else in need.

The Courtyard will remain available for those who need a safe place to sleep after the cooling station closes at 8 p.m.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center offers a one-stop-shop with access to medical, housing and employment services through a variety partners.

There are also several other cooling stations available for those who need them, including Catholic Charities, Pearson Community Center, Whitney Recreation Center, Walnut Recreation Center and more.

