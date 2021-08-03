Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for today and Thursday

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBfsj_0bGhAg3F00

Excessive heat is back this week in Las Vegas. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.

13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | August 4, 2021

The Las Vegas valley can expect a high of 112 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday.

It will cool down again a bit on Friday. The high temp is expected to be 107 on Friday, 105 on Saturday and 103 Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MOST UP-TO-DATE WEATHER FORECAST

The city of Las Vegas will open a cooling station at Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, at 7 a.m. Aug. 4 due to the excessive heat forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

The location will be open for anyone needing to get out of the heat from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4-5. Those experiencing homelessness at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center will have access to the cooling station, as well as anyone else in need.

The Courtyard will remain available for those who need a safe place to sleep after the cooling station closes at 8 p.m.

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center offers a one-stop-shop with access to medical, housing and employment services through a variety partners.

There are also several other cooling stations available for those who need them, including Catholic Charities, Pearson Community Center, Whitney Recreation Center, Walnut Recreation Center and more.

RELATED HEAT SAFETY STORIES

Comments / 0

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Extreme Weather#Lasvegasfd#Heatkills#Catholic Charities#Pearson Community Center#Whitney Recreation Center#Dula Community Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy