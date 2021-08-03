Cancel
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS on a path "strikingly similar" to Delta outbreak in UK, Fauci says. The US is on a similar path to a Delta variant outbreak like the one seen earlier this year in the United Kingdom, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday. “Since...

edition.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Public HealthNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

Fauci Warns New, Vaccine-Resistant Covid Variants “Will Happen” If Enough Americans Don’t Get Vaccinated

Appearing on Good Morning America Thursday, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. is facing a cycle of new variants that are able to evade the current vaccines if the country does not get community spread of the Delta variant under control. “That will happen, George, if we don’t get good control over the community spread which is the reason why I and my colleagues keep saying and over again, it is very important to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can,” Fauci said to GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos. Fauci then...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

As we type this sentence, from a state with a high concentration of COVID-19 (Florida), it takes 5 hours to get a COVID test at the nearest walk-in clinic. The day before, it was three hours. The week before, it was one. The coronavirus is thriving here and all across the South, as the Delta variant preys on the unvaccinated. What will happen next in your state? Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) about the development of antivirals for COVID-19 and other viruses with the potential to spread globally. Read on for 7 predictions about what will happen next—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Dr. Fauci says US is on a DELTA covid 'trajectory that looks strikingly similar' to the UK and predicts America will record up to 200K cases per day before seeing a sharp decline

The nation's top infectious disease expert says the U.S. is currently on a trajectory in its Indian 'Delta' Covid outbreak that is similar to the one seen in the UK earlier this year. In a conversation with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed...
BusinessVoice of America

Microsoft Is Latest Large US Employer to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations

Computer giant Microsoft became the latest large employer to require workers to provide proof of a coronavirus vaccination before entering its offices in the United States. The Seattle Times reported the Redmond, Washington, company sent an email to its employees Tuesday, saying it would have a process to accommodate those employees who have medical conditions or other reasons that might prevent them from getting vaccinated.
Louisiana StateNews Channel Nebraska

US Covid-19 hospitalizations top 50,000 for first time since February. In Louisiana, 'These are the darkest days of the pandemic,' a hospital administrator says

The surge of Covid-19 fueled by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates is sending the country backward in the pandemic, with hospitalizations reaching wintertime levels. For the first time since February 27, more than 50,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, according to new data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

