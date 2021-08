On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards announced their 2021 NBA Summer League roster. The list of players is below. The biggest names on the roster are Corey Kispert, Washington’s first round pick and Isaiah Todd, their second round pick after a multi-team Cassius Winston, Washington’s second round pick in 2020 and Caleb Homesley will also make their debuts in Summer League. In addition, Issuf Sanon, Washington’s second round draft pick from the 2018 NBA Draft will be on the team though his draft rights have since been traded to other teams.