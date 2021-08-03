Cancel
Wilsonville, OR

Tortoise reportedly nabbed after leaving Wilsonville pet store

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Critter Cabana is looking for a tortoise named Walter, who may have been stolen by an unidentified woman.

A "surprisingly fast and smart" tortoise named Walter escaped from Critter Cabana in Wilsonville and may have been whisked away by an unidentified woman.

According to a Wilsonville Police Department press release Monday evening, Aug. 2, the reptile crawled out of the store early afternoon July 9, which a sales associate had said was not uncommon, after a customer had left the door open. Then, someone reportedly saw a woman grab Walter at a nearby intersection.

"The passerby told deputies he was driving near Southwest Holly Street and Southwest Jessica Street in Wilsonville when he saw the tortoise in the middle of the intersection," the press release read. "The passerby put on his hazard lights to slow surrounding traffic and pulled out his phone to call Critter Cabana, correctly surmising the animal had escaped from the pet store, when a woman walked out from in between two apartment buildings to the east."

The witness described the person as a thin white female, age 40-50, with long blond hair. According to the witness, the woman shouted that she planned to take the tortoise and wrapped Walter in a blanket.

"My neighbor has a turtle," the woman reportedly told the passerby. "I think this might be my neighbor's. ... I'm going to take it to them."

Walter reportedly weighs 25 pounds, is around 30 years old, is valued at $1,300 and has a brother named Wesley who resides at the store. A staff member who works at the store described Walter as "relaxed." They said tortoises are allowed to wander the store and that this is an attraction to customers. The tortoise, which is a sulcata species, had yet to be found Tuesday morning, according to the staffer.

To provide information about Walter's location, use the police department's Tip Line, call 503-723-4949 or use the email form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.

