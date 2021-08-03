Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Mayors Frey, Carter issue new guidance on indoor mask use

By Samantha Fischer
Posted by 
KARE 11
KARE 11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0453_0bGh9De200

Video above first aired Aug. 2, 2021

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued new mask guidance for indoor spaces in their respective cities Tuesday, requiring face coverings for local government staff and inside city-owned buildings.

The mayors are also encouraging mask use in all other indoor public spaces, despite vaccination status. The new guidelines will go into effect Wednesday.

"Getting the vaccine will help protect you and your neighbors from a deadly virus and it is the single most important action we can all take to curb the need for further restrictions," Frey said in a statement.

Carter added, "These measures will help protect us as we continue our work to get our entire community vaccinated."

City officials, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, say they will revisit the guidance as they continue to monitor transmission rates.

The recommendation comes as cases of the COVID-19 delta variant rise across the country. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that all people wear facemasks, even if they are vaccinated. Hennepin and Ramsey Counties are both listed at "substantial transmission" rates, meaning there have been 50-100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over a 7-day period.

Comments / 0

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramsey Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Minneapolis, MNgowatertown.net

Target announces new policy on face coverings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.–Target has updated its policy on face coverings. The Minnesota-based retailer says effective Aug. 3rd, face coverings will be required for employees. Target says based on the latest CDC guidelines, masks will be strongly recommended for guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC.
Columbia, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Health officials change mask guidelines as delta worsens

COLUMBIA — As the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have updated mask guidelines. In addition, doctors in a Prisma Health update last week warned the...
Genesee County, MIWNEM

Genesee Co. issues new indoor masking directive

The Genesee County Health Department issued a directive for residents to wear a face mask in certain indoor settings as the county continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases. Masks need to be worn while inside correctional facilities, homeless shelters, public transportation including school buses, and certain health care settings, including doctor’s offices, long-term care facilities, and hospitals, the health department said, adding that is a mandate from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID Surge Has Minnesota Institutions, Including The State Fair, Taking Note: ‘Everything…Is Still On The Table’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Changes are happening in Minnesota as COVID-19 cases surge. Right now, 45 Minnesota counties fall within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to wear masks indoors. When health experts first released the guidance last week, there were only 14. Jerry Hammer, the Minnesota State Fair’s general manager, is keeping an eye on the state’s COVID situation. “We’re in close contact with the state health department and whatever the latest CDC guidelines are, so they’re always a big part of whatever we do with planning,” Hammer said. As of now, masks will not be required, even indoors. The fair also...
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

More Mask Mandates Reinstated Across Minnesota As Delta Variant Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesota cities, counties and businesses are now asking people to wear masks. That includes Minneapolis and St. Paul, recommending them in all indoor spaces, and requiring for all government staff. The new developments continue to stream in Tuesday as the whole nation fights rising cases of COVID-19 — all because of the more-contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates. In New York City Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced tough new vaccination requirements. People will have to prove they’ve had the vaccine if they want to eat indoors at restaurants, workout in gyms and attend performances. The city...
Minneapolis, MNWDIO-TV

Citing updated CDC guidance, Target updates mask policy

In areas of substantial or high risk of virus transmission, Target will once again require face coverings for employees and will "strongly recommend" face coverings for all shoppers. The Minneapolis-based retailer made the announcement Monday, stating the requirement will take effect Tuesday. The decision was based on the Centers for...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Public Schools To Require All Students, Staff, Visitors To Wear Masks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools is now going to require face masks for all students, staff and visitors starting Monday, as concerns continue to grow surrounding the Delta variant’s spread in Minnesota. “This decision is based on the strong recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health about masking being a critical way to protect children who cannot yet get vaccinated, along with others who are not vaccinated,” the school district announced Thursday. The district also added that face coverings are also required by the CDC for public transportation, including school buses. “In the coming weeks, MPS will be providing families with more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy