10 Best Things To Do In The Woodlands, Texas

George Mitchell, who made his fortune in oil and is considered the father of fracking, had the foresight to buy wooded land from the Grogan-Cochran Lumber Company in the 1970s. 2,800 acres of the land Mitchell bought became one of the first planned communities in the United States. It has since expanded to 28,000 acres, but the plan remains the same — offer walkable neighborhoods with plenty of green space, lessen the commute by having businesses within The Woodlands, and keep the forests as intact as possible.