Teen Flees Town With Family, Receives Death Threats After Video of White Cop Straddling Her Goes Viral

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
Last week, a disturbing video went viral of 18-year-old Nekia Trigg desperately pleading for a white police officer to get off of her body because she couldn’t breathe. Trigg and her mother Antanique Ray were arrested and the family is fighting for justice after they claimed the teen and her mother were brutally accosted and assaulted by a white rookie Kaufman County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy.

