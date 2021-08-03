Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to begin minor-league rehab assignment

The general manager had some frank words about the oft-injured shortstop. Dayton Moore addressed the trade deadline and the future of the ballclub in his weekly appearance with Bob Fescoe on 610 Sports Radio, and offered some insight into how he sees things unfolding for the Royals. Most notably, he was unusually blunt about Adalberto Mondesi’s role with club going forward, saying that he had to build a roster with the assumption that the oft-injured shortstop would be unable to play a full workload, telling Fescoe, “we’re going to expect him to be healthy, we’re going to be positive about that, but he’s proven he hasn’t been able to do that.” Moore was quick to point out that there would be a role for Mondesi on the team, saying “we’re not going to release him, we’re going to continue to stay with him, obviously.” But he added, “we’ve got to make sure we put that roster together in a way that protects us.” The means managing his workload, with the expectation that any production they get.