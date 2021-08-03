Cancel
Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to begin minor-league rehab assignment

By Lynn Worthy
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will take the field in a game for the first time since June 20 when he suits up on Tuesday night. However, he’ll do it for the Omaha Storm Chasers. Mondesi, who has been on the injured list since June 21 because of a...

