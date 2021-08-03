Cancel
Lifestyle

CNMI open to Australian tourism market

By Kimberly B. Esmores
Saipan Tribune
 2 days ago

The CNMI welcomes the possibility of an Australian tourism market that has been in the works for about a year now. According to Travel Weekly Australia, Aviation expert Neil Hansford is currently working on setting up a domestic airline called Marianas Pacific that would essentially service an Australian-Saipan route, among other COVID-safe destination routes.

www.saipantribune.com

