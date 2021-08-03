CNMI open to Australian tourism market

CNMI Representative Ivan Blanco has died and officials on Guam are paying tribute. Officials released the following statements on the passing of Blanco:. “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Representative Blanco, and I extend my sincerest condolences and sympathies to his wife Carmen, family, and friends. Ivan will be remembered for his passion and steadfast commitment to serving his constituents and the CNMI as a whole. Through the Association of Pacific Island Legislatures and the Marianas Working Group, I was blessed to work beside him in uplifting our communities, encouraging innovation and economic development, and safeguarding opportunities for our peoples. Ivan taught me a lot as a public servant, and I was fortunate to call him a friend. I join the people of the CNMI in mourning his untimely passing,” said Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Chairwoman of the Committee on Regional.