Fire crews respond to house explosion on Cleveland's east side

The Cleveland Division of Fire is at the scene at a reported house explosion and fire on the city's east side.

Crews are battling the flames at a house located in the 3600 block of E. 57th Street.

Cleveland Police report that a 59-year-old woman and 67-year-old man were injured. EMS, fire and Cleveland Police are all at the scene at this time.

There is word yet on what started the explosion or on the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as we get them in at WKYC.com.

You can watch our coverage of the fire in the player below: