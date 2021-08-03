Cancel
Shirley’s reigns supreme anew

By Roselyn Monroyo
Saipan Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s back-to-back for Shirley’s Badminton Club as the group topped the IT&E Badminton Team Tournament held over the weekend at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. Shirley’s, which ruled Northern Marianas Badminton Association’s season-opening event—the TanHoldings Team Tournament—lorded it over anew in the five-squad competition after beating three teams. Shirley’s defeated United Badminton Club, 14-4, and Community Badminton Club, 13-5, last Friday, and also outclassed Taga Badminton Club last Saturday, 14-4. Adding its 9-9 results against Golden Racquets, Shirley’s Badminton Club collected 50 points to prevail over the former (39), Taga (39), UBC (27), and CBC (25). Teams received 3 points for a match won in two games and 2 points for a three-game victory.

