Shirley’s reigns supreme anew

DANBURY, CT—The Danbury Westerners walked off against the Newport Gulls 10-7 in their 2021 NECBL Regular Season Finale. Westerners (23-19) hitters combined for four home runs off of Newport (22-20) pitching including a walk off grand slam from Jake Roper in the bottom of the ninth. Cal Parillo had two home runs on the night for the Gulls, who also scored four in the top of the ninth to force the Westerners to play with their backs against the wall in the final half inning.