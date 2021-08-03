Winning Hearts And Minds

Executive Leadership and Team Coach with Executive Coaching Space. As an executive coach, I have the privilege of working with successful leaders to assist them in continuing their personal and professional development. One of the areas of focus that appears quite often is that the leader is unaware of how their actions, communication and tone impact the team in a negative way. Most of the time, when I ask how they developed their leadership style, the answer centers around their previous leaders and how they began to emulate them regardless of whether it felt comfortable or not. They felt the need to mimic these attributes in order to be successful, and nobody informed them otherwise.