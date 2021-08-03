Winning Hearts And Minds
In today’s business world, an organization’s success or failure depends heavily on whether that organization’s employees are able to perform at a high level both individually and collectively. There can be no question that strong leadership combined with effective teamwork is THE key to attaining stability, growth, and success. Teamwork absolutely does make the dream work, but to be an effective team player, you need to win over the hearts and minds of those people with whom you work.abovethelaw.com
