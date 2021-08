The championship duel in the girls U15 division of the NMIFA Summer Youth League 2021 will be between the Top 2 finishers in the elimination round. No. 1 TanHoldings Football Club, which swept its five matches in the elimination, will take on No. 2 Southern United Football Club for the division crown following their playoff wins last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. TanHoldings punched the first finals ticket after crushing No. 4 Paire Football Club, 16-0, while Southern United outclassed Kanoa Football Club-1 in the other semis pairing, 11-8, to advance to this Saturday’s title match.