Few bands have quite the polarizing reputation that the nu-metal group Limp Bizkit has largely maintained since debuting their sophomore album Significant Other in 1999. In the decade since their last release, 2011's Gold Cobra, frontman Fred Durst has reportedly been one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of the band's long-rumored sixth album, all while continuing to branch out as a film director and producer. Now, Durst is turning heads for a completely unexpected reason, as he has purged his Instagram account and added just a single replacement post, with a picture that makes him look like if Hulk Hogan worked for H&R Block.