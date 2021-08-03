Let the Irrational Trey Lance Hype Begin

The San Francisco 49ers were asking for a quarterback controversy when they selected Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Well, they've essentially created one right at the start of camp. Lance took snaps with the first-team offense on Tuesday and folks, get ready for a ton of irrational hype.

Here's how things played out during Tuesday's practice session:

And here's the coup de grâce for the hype machine:

Yes, it only took a few snaps for someone to break out the, "I didn't know humans could do this" line.

Hide your kids, hide your wife, because the Trey Lance Hype Machine is here and it'll be rolling down your block in no time. Following one afternoon of practice, fans are already clamoring for Lance to start over Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 1.

Lance is an immensely talented kid and has been compared favorably to Patrick Mahomes. But he's only 21, sat out most of the 2020 college football season and is making the jump from FCS to the NFL. He's going to impress everyone physically, but let's pump the brakes a bit on him being the second coming.