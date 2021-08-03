Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks shake off a wobbly start, end higher on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmndc_0bGh6yRM00

Technology and health care companies led a broad rally on Wall Street Tuesday that helped stocks overcome a wobbly start and recoup their losses from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after having been down 0.3% in the early going. The gain inched the benchmark index to an all-time high, eclipsing the record it set early last week.

Banks, industrial companies and energy stocks also helped push the S&P 500 higher. Communications companies were the only laggard. Treasury yields were mixed.

Investors weighed another large swath of company earnings reports Tuesday, including quarterly snapshots from Ralph Lauren and Clorox. While earnings have been strong, Wall Street remains cautious over COVID-19 and its potential impact on a still recovering economy amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

This mutant version of COVID-19 is still reason for caution, but it likely won’t have a significant impact on the economy’s reopening and recovery because hospitalizations are relatively tame and fatalities are very low in comparison to infections, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.

“We may still deal with the lingering residual effects of the pandemic,” Pride said. “You’ve probably got a period of time where the economy has to restitch itself back together.”

The S&P 500 rose 35.99 points to 4,423.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 278.24 points, or 0.8%, to 35,116.40. and the Nasdaq composite index picked up 80.23 points, or 0.6%, to 14,761.29.

Smaller company stocks also notched gains. The Russell 2000 index rose 8.09 points, or 0.4%, to 2,223.58.

Investors are in the midst of earnings season, with more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting their results this week. So far earnings have been strong, with roughly nine out of every 10 companies beating analysts' expectations.

Clorox slumped 9.5%, the stock's biggest single-day drop since 2000, after reporting results that fell short of forecast and releasing a disappointing outlook.

Solid financial results helped lift several other companies. Ralph Lauren climbed 6.1% after handily beating analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts as sales rebounded. Columbia Sportswear rose 0.6% after reporting a surprise second-quarter profit.

Activision Blizzard fell 3.5% after the head of Blizzard Entertainment said he would resign, effective immediately. Blizzard, maker of popular video games such as "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft," has been accused in a lawsuit of having a toxic work environment which has caused walkouts by employees.

Online broker Robinhood jumped 24.2% and topped its IPO price for the first time since its stock began trading last Thursday.

Bond yields were relatively stable. The yield on 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.18% from 1.17% from the day before. Less than a month ago, the 10-year note was trading around a yield of 1.35%.

Investors will be watching closely when the Labor Department releases its July jobs report Friday. Economists surveyed by FactSet forecast that the employers created 837,500 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 5.7%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Technology Stocks#Blizzard Entertainment#Wall Street#Treasury#Clorox#Nasdaq#Columbia Sportswear#Activision Blizzard#Robinhood#Ipo#The Labor Department#Factset#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks Breaking Out

We’re midway into the trading week, and it has proven a relatively stifling few days for many bullish investors. But for those who appreciate the stock market’s tendency to rhyme, promising monthly price chart breakouts in three large-cap tech stocks suggest another Roaring ‘20s period is just getting started. Some...
StocksForbes

How To Buy Dow 30 Stocks For A 6.4% Yield

As dividend yields and interest rates dropped in recent decades, income investors looked for ways to generate cash flow from stocks. Selling (“writing”) covered calls is one strategy that has gained attention. It is certainly a conservative options strategy that most income investors think they should do. The math is...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. ends sharply lower as S&P 500 ends off record high; Nasdaq gains

On Wednesday, a clutch of US stock indices had closed out the session in a red Sea of Nile with S&P 500 souring 0.46 per cent a day after hitting record closing high, as a five-month low US private payrolls data had stoked fears of further pain in the labour market, however, tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to round off the day in an affirmative territory following lofty gains in Netflix Inc and Facebook Inc.
StocksPosted by
WOKV

Stocks climb on Wall Street, notching more record highs

Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday, notching more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Investors were encouraged by improving job market data and some solid corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 added 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. The gains were broad in what has been a choppy week of trading, with technology companies leading the way. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market. Weber, the pioneering maker of grills, rose sharply on its first day of trading. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.21%.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles After Sprinting Out of the Blocks

Stocks were on pace for a broadly positive session Monday, but they ended up turning in a mixed performance by the close as investors chewed on a number of headlines. Over the weekend, the Senate unveiled the full text of a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, helping provide a lift in today's early trade, including for a number of infrastructure-related picks.
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Datadog, Wynn, Booking

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday as investors balanced corporate earnings against worries over the pace of the economic recovery amid the rapidly spreading delta variant of COVID-19. Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:. 1. Datadog | Increase 15%. Shares of Datadog (DDOG) -...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Slip on Wall Street, Pulling S&P 500 Below Record

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building, in New York. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, led by declines in banks and energy companies. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Stocks gave back...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow posts worst loss in over 2 weeks as private-sector jobs report disappoints, but Robinhood's stock rocks

U.S. equity indexes on Wednesday finished mostly lower after data showed the private sector added about half the jobs economists had expected in July, fueling concerns about a slowdown in the economic rebound from the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 324 points, or 0.9%, to 34,793, on a preliminary basis, to mark the worst day since July 19 for the benchmark, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index ended 0.5% lower at 4,403, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.1% higher at 14,781, as Treasury yields remained subdued, at 1.16%, buoying the rate-sensitive tech-heavy...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Down Triple Digits as Slew of Disappointing Earnings Roll In

A bevy of disappointing economic data and earnings reports are weighing on stocks this afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down over 295 points, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are also firmly in the red. More specifically, the ADP private payrolls survey for July showed an increase of 330,000 jobs, almost half the 653,000 expected. Plus, an earnings miss from General Motors (GM) is pouring cold water on today's reporting landscape. Meanwhile, investors are cautiously monitoring the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant, while the 10-year Treasury yield is moving higher, despite earlier falling below 1.13%.
StocksCNBC

What to watch today: Stock futures drop, bond yields fall after weak jobs data

U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday after weaker-than-expected jobs data. The S&P 500 on Tuesday broke a two-session losing streak and closed at a record high as broad market strength outweighed travel stocks held back by Covid fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose Tuesday for the first time in three sessions and finished fractionally shy of last week's record close. The Nasdaq advanced Tuesday and ended about 0.5% away from last week's record close.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street closes mixed, S&P 500 ends off record high

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling from a record high after data signaled a slowdown in jobs growth in July, and General Motors tracked its worst day since early March. GM's shares (GM.N) slumped 8.9%, underscoring the uncertainty facing global...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Falls as Weaker Jobs Data Spooks Investors

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Wednesday on signs of weakness in the labor market market that spooked investors at a time when the Federal Reserve continues to signal that easy monetary policy measures will soon come to an end. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, the NASDAQ Composite was up...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Cipla's earnings

On August 5, Cipla will release figures for Q1. Analysts expect Cipla will report earnings per share of INR 8.35. Watch Cipla stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Cipla is reporting earnings from Q1 on August 5. 8 analysts expect earnings of INR 8.35 per share compared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy