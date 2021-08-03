Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Suit Over Fired Allegedly Started By PAM Cooking Spray Removed to Fed Court

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers at Lavin, Cedrone Graver Boyd & Disipio on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Conagra Brands, maker of Duncan Hines, Orville Redenbacher’s and other packaged food brands, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Soloff & Zervanos on behalf of Jean Carlos Rivera Salcedo and Kenya Zaragoza. The case is 2:21-cv-03446, Zaragoza et al v. Conagra Brands, Inc. et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orville Redenbacher
Person
Carlos Rivera
Person
Duncan Hines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Spray#Fed Court#Soloff Zervanos#Conagra Brands#Law Com Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawLaw.com

Walmart Hit With Products Liability Suit Over Allegedly Defective Bike Pedal

Sam’s Club and Walmart were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Swartz Culleton P.C. on behalf of Brandon Stroup and Jessica Stroup. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-03442, Stroup et al v. Sam’s West, Inc. et al.
Pennsylvania StateLaw.com

Pa. Attorney Faces Nearly $450K in Liability Over Allegedly Abusive Suit Centering on $399 Eyeglasses

A Pennsylvania attorney has been hit with a nearly $450,000 verdict for filing an allegedly frivolous lawsuit stemming from a dispute over a $399 pair of eyeglasses. Following a weeklong trial in mid-July before Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Jacqueline Allen, a Philadelphia jury leveled the award against city lawyer Paul Stewart of Helm Legal Services. The award included $159,000 in punitive damages against Stewart.
Sacramento, CAEast Bay Times

Alleged Aryan Brotherhood members agree to make video court appearances, avoiding legal battle over ‘unprecedented’ restrictions

SACRAMENTO — In a move that avoids a legal battle over what one federal judge called an “unprecedented” request by prosecutors, five alleged Aryan Brotherhood members have agreed to not appear to certain court hearings in person. In a stipulation filed Tuesday, alleged Aryan Brotherhood members Ronald Yandell, Danny Troxell,...
EconomyLaw.com

Class Action Over Personal Loan Company's Allegedly Excessive Rates Removed to Fed Court

Attorneys at Reed Smith on Monday removed a consumer class action against lending platform Marlette Funding d/b/a Best Egg to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by East End Trial Group, accuses Best Egg of issuing loans with interest and fees exceeding the 6% cap mandated by the Consumer Discount Company Act. The case is 2:21-cv-00985, Henry v. Marlette Funding, LLC.
LawLaw.com

ERISA Suit Against Independence Blue Cross Removed to Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Independence Blue Cross & Blue Shield to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Mandracchia Law on behalf of Charles D. Mandracchia. The case is 2:21-cv-03319, Mandracchia v. Independence Blue Cross & Blue Shield. This suit...
BusinessLaw.com

Suit Claims Quest Diagnostics Fired Employee Who Reported Harassment

Quest Diagnostics and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by Arce Law Group on behalf of Shantaya Suggs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-14540, Suggs v. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated et al.
LawLaw.com

Cole Schotz Handling Trademark, Franchise Litigation for Japanese Restaurant Chain

Cole Schotz filed a trademark and franchise lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of KCP Food (U.S.) Inc. and SMK Franchising Inc. The suit accuses Yun Li and New Hong Fang Cuisine Inc. of continuing to advertise under an expired franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-14584, SMK Franchising, Inc. et al. v. New Hong Fang Cuisine Inc. et al.
Oakland, CALaw.com

Pillsbury Winthrop Defends Metal Recycler Against Alleged Environmental Violations in West Oakland

Margaret Rosegay of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has entered an appearance for metal recycler Schnitzer Steel Industries in a pending lawsuit over alleged environmental violations impacting communities in West Oakland. The case, which contends that Schnitzer is in violation of the federal Clean Air Act and California regulations, was filed July 7 in California Northern District Court by Keker, Van Nest & Peters and Venable on behalf of Athletics Investment Group LLC, an investment consortium that is seeking approvals to build a Major League Baseball park near the defendant’s metal shredding facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:21-cv-05246, Athletics Investment Group LLC v. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.
CollegesLaw.com

Class Action Accusing UM of Violating ERISA Regulations Heads to Federal Court

Counsel at Hernandez Lee Martinez on Wednesday removed a class action lawsuit against the University of Miami to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Remer & Georges-Pierre, accuses the university of violating ERISA regulations by failing to provide a legally compliant COBRA notice that could be understood by the average plan participant. The case is 1:21-cv-22837, Flores v. University Of Miami.
LawLaw.com

Prudential Accused in Class Suit of Holding Back Benefits

Prudential Financial and Pruco Life Insurance were hit with an insurance class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Balestriere Fariello, accuses the providers of using obfuscation tactics in order to deprive beneficiaries of the full award amounts they are entitled to receive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-14610, Stone v. Prudential Financial, Inc. et al.
LawLaw.com

TCPA Class Action Targets Insurer's Robocalls

WellCare, a provider of government-sponsored healthcare, was hit with a class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court . The suit was filed by Kim Law Firm, Lite DePalma Greenberg & Afanador and Meyer Wilson on behalf of Sergio D. Fiorarancio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-14614, Fiorarancio v. Wellcare Health Plans Inc.
Pennsylvania StateLaw.com

Manhattan US Judge Tosses Pa. Claims Targeting Oil Firms Over Alleged Groundwater Pollution

A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed the bulk of Pennsylvania’s lawsuit accusing oil companies of polluting the state’s groundwater with a harmful gasoline additive. The ruling, from U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick of the Southern District of New York, found that attorneys for the state government had failed to state a claim against dozens of firms in the case, part of a consolidated and long-running multi-district litigation, which sought damages for cleaning groundwater that had been contaminated by methyl tertiary butyl ether, or MTBE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy