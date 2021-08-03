Suit Over Fired Allegedly Started By PAM Cooking Spray Removed to Fed Court
Lawyers at Lavin, Cedrone Graver Boyd & Disipio on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Conagra Brands, maker of Duncan Hines, Orville Redenbacher’s and other packaged food brands, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Soloff & Zervanos on behalf of Jean Carlos Rivera Salcedo and Kenya Zaragoza. The case is 2:21-cv-03446, Zaragoza et al v. Conagra Brands, Inc. et al.www.law.com
