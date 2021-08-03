Suit Over Fired Allegedly Started By PAM Cooking Spray Removed to Fed Court

Margaret Rosegay of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has entered an appearance for metal recycler Schnitzer Steel Industries in a pending lawsuit over alleged environmental violations impacting communities in West Oakland. The case, which contends that Schnitzer is in violation of the federal Clean Air Act and California regulations, was filed July 7 in California Northern District Court by Keker, Van Nest & Peters and Venable on behalf of Athletics Investment Group LLC, an investment consortium that is seeking approvals to build a Major League Baseball park near the defendant’s metal shredding facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:21-cv-05246, Athletics Investment Group LLC v. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.