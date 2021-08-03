Cancel
Warwick, RI

Charles H. Dress

warwickonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles H. Dress, 83, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Poli) Dress for 44 years. Born in Providence, a son of the late Jacob and Hester (Schwartz) Dress, he had lived in Warwick for 37 years. He was a graduate of URI, Class of ’60. Charles was the Director of Human Resources for Robbins Co. in Attleboro, retiring in 2000. He was a member of AARP and received their Volunteer of the Year Award in 2016. Charles was an avid tennis player and a member and volunteer with USTA and RI Mentoring Program.

