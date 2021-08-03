Cancel
New Motorhead Graphic Novel Announced, See Preview Pages

Although Motorhead were laid to rest when leader Lemmy Kilmister died in late 2015, the band's name has remained incredible strong and active in the years since. The latest addition to the legacy comes by way of a new authorized graphic novel from Fantoons, Motorhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World.

