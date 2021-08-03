Cancel
Modi Took Complete Control of Kashmir 2 Years Ago—and Got Away With It

By Anchal Vohra
Foreign Policy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after the Indian parliament revoked the autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government seems to have succeeded at bringing the region under its direct authority. When India first made its move, it startled the world and led to fears of a rise in violence in the valley and a potential open conflict with Pakistan, the nuclear-armed state that claims sovereignty over Kashmir in its entirety. New Delhi also worried about the diplomatic fallout with the West as Pakistan joined China in pressuring India through the United Nations Security Council.

