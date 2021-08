The two men who were lost at sea and were found last Friday reportedly sailed from Saipan to seek asylum in Guam. According to a Saipan Tribune source, Xiao Wei Quin and Yun Liu Red, who were rescued last Friday 65 miles northwest of Rota after nearly a week since being reported missing, made the journey from Saipan to Guam on July 18 to seek asylum as they are under immigration removal proceedings on Saipan.