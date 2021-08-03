Pair charged with drug trafficking after Peachtree City traffic stop

An East Point man and a Fayette County woman were charged with numerous drug offenses after a July 31 traffic stop by Peachtree City police. Chris Wooten, 51, of East Point, was charged with four counts of drug possession/sale/manufacture, one count of drug trafficking, habitual violator, drug-related objects, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, less than an ounce of marijuana and use of a blue light on a vehicle, according to Fayette County Jail records.