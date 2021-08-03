Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple Wallet student ID support expands to more schools

By Alexandra Garrett
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome university students in the US and Canada may be able to get rid of their plastic ID cards and opt to carry their iPhones to class instead. In a Tuesday blog post, Apple said that it's expanding student ID support to more schools in the US and launching it in Canada. Those schools include the University of New Brunswick, Sheridan College, Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine and New Mexico State University. Apple's mobile student ID cards can also be accessed from your Apple Watch.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Cards#Apple Wallet#Apple Watch#Blog Post#Sheridan College#Auburn University#University Of Maine#Wwdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Major Australian Healthcare Insurance Companies Now Support Apple Wallet

A number of the largest healthcare insurance companies in Australia now allow their customers to add their insurance cards to their digital Apple Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch, giving healthcare patients ease of access of by using their ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch instead of their plastic insurance card.
Educationthedailytexan.com

UT, bring student IDs to digital wallets

With the introduction of Apple Pay, wallets have become increasingly obsolete. Anyone can put all their credit and debit cards on their phone and pay without taking their wallet out. The one limitation of Apple Wallet was the lack of virtual IDs. This is no longer the case. On June...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

UK NHS app updated with Apple Wallet support for COVID Pass

Separately from its controversial coronavirus contact tracing project, the U.K. has updated its regular NHS app to effectively become a vaccination passport. Wales and England's famously poor $50 million NHS COVID app is currently under criticism for sending almost 700,000 self-isolation alerts in the week of July 14-21, 2021. Now known locally as the "pingdemic," these alerts have become so numerous that the UK government has cut back on its advice about self-isolating.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Australia delivers Apple Wallet support for COVID-19 vaccine certificates

The Australian government this week rolled out a "COVID-19 digital certificate" that supports digital wallets like Apple Wallet and Google Pay, reports Tap Down Under. Having a copy of the certificate handy at all times will be beneficial if and when businesses and other entities begin to require vaccination status information.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Benzinga

Apple Mobile Student IDs Expand To More US Universities And Debut In Canada: What You Need to Know

Close on heels of reporting a stellar quarter, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced Tuesday an expansion to one of its services intended to make the life of students easier. What Happened: Apple will make available mobile student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch for more colleges in the U.S., and this service will be introduced in Canada for the first time, the tech giant said in a statement.
Educationcowley.edu

User Name and Student ID

Your Cowley Username for all of the following will be your last name, the first letter of your first name, and the last six digits of your Cowley student ID number. (If your last name includes a hyphen or apostrophe, they will be removed from your username.) For example, John Smith – with the Cowley ID number 999234567 – will have the username: SmithJ234567.
Technologyxda-developers

These are the best Apple products for students: MacBook, iPad, AirTag and more

Apple has managed to establish a solid portfolio of devices for all sorts of users, be it working professionals, artists, and content creators. It’s back-to-school season, which means it’s a great time to invest in a new device especially if you’re a student who prefers Apple’s ecosystem. From laptops to tablets, here are some of the best Apple products for students.
Computerspetapixel.com

Apple Expands Mac Pro Support with Three New AMD Graphics Cards

Apple has added three new graphics card modules for the Mac Pro that it says are designed to deliver a large performance boost to the computer’s graphics horsepower specifically in GPU-heavy applications. Apple says the new modules are based on AMD’s next-generation graphics processor, the Radeon Pro W6000-Series GPU, and...
Technologyinvesting.com

Coinbase Expands Apple Pay Support For Buying Crypto

Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) Apple Pay support is now available with any Mastercard (NYSE:MA) or Visa (NYSE:V) debit card. Coinbase has announced Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay support for iOS and Safari users with a Visa or Mastercard debit card. The exchange will cooperate with U.S. payments company The Clearing House to offer instant...
Public HealthCNET

Amazon the latest to delay return-to-office plans amid rising COVID-19 cases

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Amazon told employees Thursday that they won't be required to return to their offices until January. It's the latest in a string of delays for the return-to-work plans of major tech companies, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Expandable Quick-Access Wallets

The Wanart 'Urban Mini' Wallet is a functional accessory for those looking to maximize their everyday efficiency without having to deal with significantly bulkier alternatives on the market. The wallet is characterized by its ability to hold up to 12 cards in the main compartment, which can be adjusted thanks to an elastic strap that wraps around the accessory. A coin compartment on the rear of the wallet offers space for up to five large coins to be stowed or can even function as a SIM card storage section.
Complex

Target to Cover 100% College Tuition for its Employees at Over 40 Schools and Universities

Target has joined the growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance for its employees. The retail giant announced Wednesday that it would pay for the full cost of college for its U.S.-based part-time and full-time employees. Target plans to invest $200 million over the next four years in the program, which will offer debt-free assistance for select undergraduate degrees, certificates, certifications, and free textbooks.
San Jose, CACNET

Google planning a new Silicon Valley campus with hardware research and development wing

While many tech companies throughout Silicon Valley have delayed plans for a return to the office, Google has been working on an entirely different set of office plans -- blueprints, you might say. Over the last three years, Google has spent more than $389 million transforming a parcel of land north of San Jose, California, into a new office center that will include an area for hardware research and development, according to CNBC.

Comments / 1

Community Policy