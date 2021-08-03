Apple Wallet student ID support expands to more schools

The Wanart 'Urban Mini' Wallet is a functional accessory for those looking to maximize their everyday efficiency without having to deal with significantly bulkier alternatives on the market. The wallet is characterized by its ability to hold up to 12 cards in the main compartment, which can be adjusted thanks to an elastic strap that wraps around the accessory. A coin compartment on the rear of the wallet offers space for up to five large coins to be stowed or can even function as a SIM card storage section.