Apple Wallet student ID support expands to more schools
Some university students in the US and Canada may be able to get rid of their plastic ID cards and opt to carry their iPhones to class instead. In a Tuesday blog post, Apple said that it's expanding student ID support to more schools in the US and launching it in Canada. Those schools include the University of New Brunswick, Sheridan College, Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine and New Mexico State University. Apple's mobile student ID cards can also be accessed from your Apple Watch.www.cnet.com
Comments / 1