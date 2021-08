The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy of 6.58c/l. The slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under recovery by the South African petroleum industry.