Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Storm Reid Wore A 16 Foot (!!!) Ponytail On The Red Carpet & You Have To See It

By Elizabeth Denton
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fm3D6_0bGh5KgH00

Monday night was the world premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, and celebs did not disappoint with their red carpet looks. Maybe they’ve been inside for too long and now they’re vaccinated and ready to party. Speaking of partying, Storm Reid wore a ponytail that she swung around like a total pro, making sure all eyes were on her. According to her hairstylist Nai’vasha, it was a whopping 16 feet long!

Reid is only 17 years old and she showed her castmates like Margot Robbie how it’s done. She wore a custom two-piece Prada gown with silver grommets that shined in the light. Her makeup artist Joanna Simkin took that silver right to her client’s eyes with a glitter-and-black wing using Maybelline makeup. (Reid is a spokesperson for the brand.)

The glam team continued the silver theme into the hair. Nai’vasha gave Reid a sleek high ponytail wrapped in a silver holder.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nai’vasha used TRESemmé TRES Two Hair Gel, Extra Firm Control ($5.79 at Amazon ) to ensure there were no edges left behind. She then braided 16 feet of hair (16 feet!) with “just a little” TRESemmé light hold gel. She finished the look with TRESemmé TRES Two Freeze Hold Hair Spray ($4.99 at Walmart ). The rest of the look was up to Reid to totally slay on the red carpet and we’d say she nailed it.

Look at that length!

We can’t wait to see what else this dream team does now that red carpet beauty is back and better than ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0bGh5KgH00

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Storm Reid
Person
Margot Robbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Hair Gel#Hair Products#Carpet#Ponytail#The Red Carpet You#The Suicide Squad#Maybelline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Wore Matching Looks on the Red Carpet

Cue the awws! Raven-Symoné posed with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, in coordinated outfits during Saturday's Daytime Emmy Awards for Children's and Animation. Raven, who was hosting the show, matched Miranda in a chic black dress. The Raven's Home star wore a long black dress, which had alligator skin-inspired lapels. The dress dipped low in the front and was left open to reveal a black bra. She finished her red carpet look off with a pair of chunky leather boots. As for Miranda, she coordinated with her wife in a black sleeveless dress that had multiple cutouts across the waist.
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Blake Lively Wore A “Diamond Ponytail” On The Red Carpet & My Topknot Could Never

Tuesday night was The Free Guy New York City premiere and A-list couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet looking like movie stars. Well, Lively did, at least. Her husband could have dressed up a little to match his wife’s glam but this isn’t about him. (Yes, I know it’s his movie.) In Reynolds’s defense, Lively’s ponytail was literally dripping in real diamonds so that’s pretty hard to top. Hairstylist Rod Ortega was responsible for Lively’s gorgeous hair for the night, which consisted of a slicked-back ponytail in a messy braid with Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklaces strewn throughout...
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Blake Lively’s Sparkly Pink Dress Brings Me A Ridiculous Amount Of Joy

Ladies and gentlemen: Blake Lively. My favorite actress has had many of the best red carpet looks of all time. PERIOD! She always shows up looking radiant, elegant and fashionable AF. That said, our girl has taken some time out of the spotlight over the last two years (I mean, there was a lot going on) so I was elated to see her return to the carpet at the Free Guy premiere in New York City. And return she did, with a bang!!! Blake didn’t just show up, she dazzled in a perfectly-pink cut-out sequin gown from Prabal Gurung’s Resort 2022 collection....
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Suicide Squad’ Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Killer fashion! The supervillain stars of Suicide Squad proved they can clean up nicely, showing up in style to the red carpet premiere on Monday, August 2. While there was no sign of Harley Quinn’s [Margot Robbie] multi-colored ponytails or Sol Soria’s [Alice Braga] badass leather ensemble, there was certainly a fair share of gorgeous gowns, stunning dresses and dapper suits.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Margot Robbie Is Back Red-Carpet Risk Taking In Chanel

When you’re a Chanel ambassador, there’s never a shortage of outfit options. But Margot Robbie, who became a face of the brand’s fragrance division in 2019, never goes down the classic French style route. The perfect poster girl for Virginie Viard’s youth-centric vision, Robbie is a risk taker when it comes to red-carpet style. Her latest look shows her back in her stride after 18 months of on again/off again Hollywood events.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Let These Celebrity Outfits Remind You That Red Carpet Fashion Is Back and Better Than Ever

If you ever needed a sign that red carpet fashion is back and better than ever, here's the post. Over the past week, we've seen so many celebrities serve up high-fashion ensembles that make us want to find a gown and throw it on. One such A-lister who has actually been giving us one fashionable look after the next over the past few days is the one and only Lady Gaga. One second she was looking chic in a pinstripe suit and the next she was wearing a Valentino cape dress that came with a feathered headpiece and wild sunglasses. (What can't she wear, am I right?)
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Took The Plunge & Got 2021’s Favorite Hair Makeover

Kendall Jenner’s known for pushing the envelop with her creative ensembles and ever-changing makeup styles, but one across-the-board holdout has been her hair. Consistently a shiny medium brunette (with variating highlights, layers, or the occasional playful wig), Jenner knows what works for her and likes to keep from rocking the boat — until now, anyway. For a new shoot with Elle, Kendall Jenner debuted curtain bangs, choppy and artfully mussed to match the rest of her fresh cut. Paired with a minimalist lip and complexion makeup and smoked-out eyes, it’s a surprisingly different take on the haircut that’s had a vice grip on the beauty world since the earliest days of quarantine.
Hair CareAllure

H.E.R. Traded Her Signature Waves in for Waist-Length Box Braids

When you think of singer-songwriter Gabriella Wilson, known by her stage name H.E.R., you might think of her melodic voice, her amazing sunglasses collection, or the well over 20 inches of hair she tends to wear. Her hair is typically styled in long wavy styles or straight sleek looks, but now the star is ditching those hairstyles for a set of waist-length box braids.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Jennifer Aniston wears same suit as Harry Styles, fans go wild

When it comes to style, Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles will be there for you. The “Friends” favorite, 52, posed for InStyle’s September 2021 cover story in a stunning array of designer duds from Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Chloé and more — but one particular patterned Gucci suit quickly caught the eyes of Styles superfans.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Bella Hadid Rocked Orange “Money Piece” Highlights & Chunky Layers For A Night Out

The Hadids aren’t like the Kardashians in that we don’t follow their ever-changing hair and makeup looks. They’re models after all, and usually models have to keep it more low-key when it comes to their hair especially. But Bella Hadid has been experimenting with her hair lately and seems to be having a lot of fun. And we love watching all the changes. Unsurprisingly, she can pull off literally anything. This week, Hadid hit up a few spots in NYC with what looks like her glam team to “celebrate our last job of the season before a few weeks off for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy