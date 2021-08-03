Tribes of Midgard Fimbulwinter: How to Survive the Infinite Winter
Some Tribes of Midgard players are losing life and limb to Fimbulwinter, the infinite winter state, before they have a chance to engage with the giant wolf, Fenrir. Tribes of Midgard puts a spin on the traditional Viking town crafting simulator by imposing a strict and deadly time limit. During the Wolf Saga, players need to vanquish the giant wolf boss, Fenrir, within a certain length of time in order to keep the entire world from freezing over completely. If they fail to do so, the Fimbulwinter will come in full force, blanketing the world in an endless sheet of ice and snow—and killing them in the process.www.dbltap.com
