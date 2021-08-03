Tribes of Midgard Fimbulwinter: How to Survive the Infinite Winter

When you load up your world in Tribes of Midgard, your character was brought down from Valhalla to protect the Seed of Yggdrasil at the center of the village. They typically start with nothing and have to gather up as many basic supplies around them to begin crafting weapons, armor, and tools to develop sturdy defenses to protect against the forces of Ragnarök on the way. If you want to start the game with a bit more of an advantage, you can use a starter kit. This guide details how starter kits work in Tribes of Midgard and what you can do with them.