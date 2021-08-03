Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Austin
(AUSTIN, TX) Life in Austin has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Millionaire Mondays: Powerball, Lotto Texas Add Third Weekly Drawing
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Soon you can start your week off right, potentially winning millions of dollars on a Monday. Beginning Aug. 23, Powerball and Lotto Texas will be drawn every Monday, joining Wednesdays and Saturdays on the games’ traditional draw schedules. But the game play, game odds, prizes and costs to play Powerball and Lotto Texas will remain the same. “We are excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing for Lotto Texas and Powerball,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Along with these updates, we expect to... Read more
It's gotten to costly to play all the drawings now.First y'all took my drawers,now you're after my dreams.
14 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
lends a whole new meaning to "hitting the pipe"..as in "...dreams"..😳, but 1 cannot win if 1 does not play..
3 likes 2 dislikes
An Ice Cream Museum Is Coming To Texas This Month And It’s The Sweetest Thing You’ll Do All Summer
If you have any semblance of a sweet tooth, there’s an event coming to Texas this month with your name written all over it. An interactive art installation dedicated to ice cream, Museum of Ice Cream, will grace Austin with its presence starting August 21, featuring 12 different exhibits and all the treats your heart […] The post An Ice Cream Museum Is Coming To Texas This Month And It’s The Sweetest Thing You’ll Do All Summer appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more
Oh no, don’t let Biden hear about this or he will be coming to Texas and we don’t want him here.
2 likes
New Abbott Executive Order on Covid
Governor Greg Abbott issued a new Executive Order which will prevent local officials’ ability to limit capacity at businesses or to require vaccines or face masks. The Governor said they combined several existing Covid-19 executive orders to promote statewide uniformity. The new order overrides previous orders, so local officials can’t restrict business capacity, even if hospitalization rates are over 15%. Read more
Oh no, what will ppl do now. If he's not forcing you to wear a mask, get a shot & go on lockdown. Act like you can't do that mess yourself without a government official telling you what you're going to do. Think for yourself. you want to do any of those things then feel FREE to do so.
221 likes 15 dislikes 103 replies
how? Just how is what the rest of the United States doing free? How is giving us the choice to make our own health decisions a loss of control. For all of you just get out if texas. Go take your lock downs and masks with you! AMERICA IS AVAOUT THE FREEDOM TO CHOOSE.
116 likes 35 dislikes 90 replies
Texas’ unvaccinated: Who they are and where they live
AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — The coronavirus vaccines have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective. More than 340 million doses have been given in the U.S., and side effects have been determined by the FDA and independent researchers to be extremely rare and far less substantial than the dangers of getting COVID-19, which has killed more than 52,000 Texans as of August 2. Read more
is not fully tested and safe the FDA has not approved it. CDC approved it but they're not the FDA. no one will take responsibility when you vaccinated people die and you have been. so take your life and your own hands well don't tell us what to do with ours.
8 likes 1 dislike
14,000 people have died and 420,000 injured because of the shot alone. Fully tested? Fully? Approved…not at all. Let’s vett some of this info before we put it to print. Is it safe for some? Maybe. For all? No way. Immunocomprimised? Absolutely not safe. Where is the medicine for the immunocomprimised? It is certainly needed and not here yet.
6 likes 1 dislike