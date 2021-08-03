Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Austin

(AUSTIN, TX) Life in Austin has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Millionaire Mondays: Powerball, Lotto Texas Add Third Weekly Drawing AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Soon you can start your week off right, potentially winning millions of dollars on a Monday. Beginning Aug. 23, Powerball and Lotto Texas will be drawn every Monday, joining Wednesdays and Saturdays on the games’ traditional draw schedules. But the game play, game odds, prizes and costs to play Powerball and Lotto Texas will remain the same. “We are excited to offer our players more chances to play for larger and faster-growing jackpots by adding a third weekly drawing for Lotto Texas and Powerball,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Along with these updates, we expect to... Read more

An Ice Cream Museum Is Coming To Texas This Month And It’s The Sweetest Thing You’ll Do All Summer If you have any semblance of a sweet tooth, there’s an event coming to Texas this month with your name written all over it. An interactive art installation dedicated to ice cream, Museum of Ice Cream, will grace Austin with its presence starting August 21, featuring 12 different exhibits and all the treats your heart […] The post An Ice Cream Museum Is Coming To Texas This Month And It’s The Sweetest Thing You’ll Do All Summer appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

New Abbott Executive Order on Covid Governor Greg Abbott issued a new Executive Order which will prevent local officials’ ability to limit capacity at businesses or to require vaccines or face masks. The Governor said they combined several existing Covid-19 executive orders to promote statewide uniformity. The new order overrides previous orders, so local officials can’t restrict business capacity, even if hospitalization rates are over 15%. Read more

