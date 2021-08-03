Trending local sports in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Houston area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Houston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Suspect in deadly road rage shooting of teen after Astros game turns himself in Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is accused of killing 17-year-old David Castro after a confrontation with the teens father. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Amirah O’Neal joins her brother in committing to Texas Southern HOUSTON – Shaquille O’Neal’s children are bringing their hoop dreams to Houston. The Basketball Hall of Famer’s 19-year-old daughter Amirah O’Neal committed to play basketball at Texas Southern University, according to a post on Instagram. Previously, she was a walk-on at her father’s alma mater Louisiana State University. “I see... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Tips, police work lead to surrender of suspect in death of teen after Astros game Houston police tracked a Buick Lacrosse from its sale to a high-speed chase and finally its fiery destruction in their efforts to make an arrest in the road rage death of a teen Astros fan. On Monday they took Gerald Williams into custody after he surrendered at the Houston Police... Read more

TRENDING NOW