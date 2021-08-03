Trending local sports in Houston
Suspect in deadly road rage shooting of teen after Astros game turns himself in
Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is accused of killing 17-year-old David Castro after a confrontation with the teens father. Read more
a 34 year old man....my God when I was 34 I was working and raising a family. I'm sure he would intimidate any one that "disrespects" him. A lost generation of young black men.Its tragic that a sector of our collective community has no moral compass or courtsey for anyone,but demand respect.Tragic.
Quanel X is not an attorney. So glad he's in custody. Now life without parole.
Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Amirah O’Neal joins her brother in committing to Texas Southern
HOUSTON – Shaquille O’Neal’s children are bringing their hoop dreams to Houston. The Basketball Hall of Famer’s 19-year-old daughter Amirah O’Neal committed to play basketball at Texas Southern University, according to a post on Instagram. Previously, she was a walk-on at her father’s alma mater Louisiana State University. “I see... Read more
punk!!!Those faces going to hunt you and them nightmares will last forever. Condolences to the friends and family of their peeps and yours for your stupidity. Do the best with what life you have left.