Houston, TX

Trending local sports in Houston

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 4 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Houston area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Houston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Houston / khou.com

Suspect in deadly road rage shooting of teen after Astros game turns himself in

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is accused of killing 17-year-old David Castro after a confrontation with the teens father. Read more

a 34 year old man....my God when I was 34 I was working and raising a family. I'm sure he would intimidate any one that "disrespects" him. A lost generation of young black men.Its tragic that a sector of our collective community has no moral compass or courtsey for anyone,but demand respect.Tragic.

Quanel X is not an attorney. So glad he's in custody. Now life without parole.

Texas / click2houston.com

Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Amirah O’Neal joins her brother in committing to Texas Southern

HOUSTON – Shaquille O’Neal’s children are bringing their hoop dreams to Houston. The Basketball Hall of Famer’s 19-year-old daughter Amirah O’Neal committed to play basketball at Texas Southern University, according to a post on Instagram. Previously, she was a walk-on at her father’s alma mater Louisiana State University. “I see... Read more

Houston / houstonchronicle.com

Tips, police work lead to surrender of suspect in death of teen after Astros game

Houston police tracked a Buick Lacrosse from its sale to a high-speed chase and finally its fiery destruction in their efforts to make an arrest in the road rage death of a teen Astros fan. On Monday they took Gerald Williams into custody after he surrendered at the Houston Police... Read more

Houston / kwtx.com

Man accused of shooting, killing 17-year-old Astros fan during road rage incident surrenders to authorities

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday announced Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, the suspect in the July 6 road rage killing of David Castro, 17, a Houston Astros fan struck by gunfire on his way home after a game, has surrendered to authorities. Williams is wanted on a warrant charging... Read more

punk!!!Those faces going to hunt you and them nightmares will last forever. Condolences to the friends and family of their peeps and yours for your stupidity. Do the best with what life you have left.

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

