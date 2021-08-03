Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Land of Illusion refutes claims it was operating attraction without license

By Karin Johnson
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County waterpark where a teenager died two weeks ago could be fined by the state of Ohio. The Department of Agriculture said Land of Illusion was operating a ground inflatable without a license. A spokesperson for ODA said ODA inspected the ground rides on July 16, and on that day, Land of Illusion did not have proper documentation for one of the inflatables therefore the park didn't receive a license for that ride.

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Butler County, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Butler County, OH
Lifestyle
Butler County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Attorney General#At Land#Land Of Illusion#Oda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy