Land of Illusion refutes claims it was operating attraction without license

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County waterpark where a teenager died two weeks ago could be fined by the state of Ohio. The Department of Agriculture said Land of Illusion was operating a ground inflatable without a license. A spokesperson for ODA said ODA inspected the ground rides on July 16, and on that day, Land of Illusion did not have proper documentation for one of the inflatables therefore the park didn't receive a license for that ride.