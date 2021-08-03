Occidental posts second-quarter profit on crude price rebound

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp reported an adjusted profit in the second quarter versus a loss in the previous quarter, lifted by higher crude prices as easing travel curbs and rising COVID-19 vaccinations boosted fuel demand.

The oil and gas producer said on Tuesday adjusted profit attributable to common stockholders stood at $311 million, or 32 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30. It reported a loss of $136 million, or 15 cents per share, in the prior quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)