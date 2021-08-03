Cancel
Ptr Announces Retirement From CS:GO, Will Focus on Poker

By Ralston Dacanay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad News Bears CS:GO AWPer Peter "ptr" Gurney has retired from professional play, the 31-year-old announced Tuesday. Competing for a multitude of prominent North American Counter-Strike teams since 2014, including Counter Logic Gaming, Luminosity Gaming, NRG Esports, Complexity and Dignitas, before taking a break from May 2020 to January 2021 and embarking on his run with Bad News Bears, ptr had been one of the longest-tenured active CS players in the region.

#Poker Tournament#Ptr#Retirement#Poker Player#North American#Counter Logic Gaming#Luminosity Gaming#Dignitas#Bad News Bears#Csgo#Dpp#Elige
