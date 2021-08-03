Cancel
Brooklyn Nets hire Brian Keefe as an assistant coach

InsideHoops
 2 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets have named Brian Keefe as an assistant coach on Head Coach Steve Nash’s staff. Keefe joins the Nets after most recently serving as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019-20 season, his second stint with the franchise. He previously spent time as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19) and New York Knicks (2014-16), as well as a seven-year stay (2007-14) with the Thunder as both a player development coach and assistant coach, beginning with the franchise’s final season in Seattle (2007-08). Keefe started his NBA career as a video coordinator with the San Antonio Spurs for two seasons (2005-07) and was part of the 2007 NBA championship team. Prior to working in the NBA, the Winchester, Mass., native was an assistant coach at Bryant University for four seasons (2001-05) and a graduate assistant with the South Florida men’s basketball program for one year (2000-01). Keefe played collegiately for two seasons (1994-96) at UC Irvine, earning All-Big West Second Team honors as a sophomore. He then transferred to UNLV for his final two years of collegiate eligibility where he helped lead the Runnin’ Rebels to an NCAA Tournament berth in 1998.

