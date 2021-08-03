Lifestyle wrap: Miami

(MIAMI, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Broward School Board Reverses Mask Mandate, Complies With Ron DeSantis MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward County Public School District, the second-largest school district in the state, is officially withdrawing its mask mandate after Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to withhold funding from districts that require face coverings, rather than enforce the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Broward County Public Schools intends to comply with the Governor’s latest Executive Order,’’ said the district statement, released Monday afternoon. “Safety remains our highest priority. The district will advocate for all eligible students and staff to receive vaccines and strongly encourage masks to be worn by everyone in schools,” the statement reads.... Read more

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria' Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed the ongoing hospitalization crisis caused by COVID-19 spikes in the state as media-fueled "hysteria." During an event in Miami on Tuesday, DeSantis responded to a reporter's question about the record numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state. He dismissed concerns about the ongoing spread of the delta variant in state as fearmongering. Read more

Rise in COVID Cases Again Impacting South Florida Police and First Responders First responders and police officers in South Florida are getting sick again with COVID-19 as the region sees a record spike. NBC 6 reached out for information from the county emergency services and police departments along with the departments of the five largest cities in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Friday,... Read more

