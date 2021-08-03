Cancel
Miami, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Miami

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 4 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Miami / cbslocal.com

Broward School Board Reverses Mask Mandate, Complies With Ron DeSantis

Broward School Board Reverses Mask Mandate, Complies With Ron DeSantis

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward County Public School District, the second-largest school district in the state, is officially withdrawing its mask mandate after Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to withhold funding from districts that require face coverings, rather than enforce the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Broward County Public Schools intends to comply with the Governor’s latest Executive Order,’’ said the district statement, released Monday afternoon. “Safety remains our highest priority. The district will advocate for all eligible students and staff to receive vaccines and strongly encourage masks to be worn by everyone in schools,” the statement reads.... Read more

Comments
avatar

BRAVO!!!!!!! DeSantis is the man!!!! Someone with a brain in office for a. change..

8 likes 4 dislikes 8 replies

avatar

when the children get sick and staff get sick .will see how fast the governor change his mind .I. pray no one get ill

6 likes 2 dislikes 7 replies

Florida / orlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls record COVID-19 numbers a media-fueled 'hysteria'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed the ongoing hospitalization crisis caused by COVID-19 spikes in the state as media-fueled "hysteria." During an event in Miami on Tuesday, DeSantis responded to a reporter's question about the record numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state. He dismissed concerns about the ongoing spread of the delta variant in state as fearmongering. Read more

Comments
avatar

The hospital is at capacity and only doing cancer and heart surgeries and Ron DeSantis DOS NOT CARE and continues to LIE!

8 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies

avatar

My opinion: The Gov. of Florida is not paying attention to the increase of Covid in FL. otherwise, he would not dismiss the need for mandated masks.The varient virus is more insidious and dangerous than Covid 19..

5 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

Florida / nbcmiami.com

Rise in COVID Cases Again Impacting South Florida Police and First Responders

Rise in COVID Cases Again Impacting South Florida Police and First Responders

First responders and police officers in South Florida are getting sick again with COVID-19 as the region sees a record spike. NBC 6 reached out for information from the county emergency services and police departments along with the departments of the five largest cities in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Friday,... Read more

Comments
avatar

Difficult to have sympathy for police and first responders who get sick….they were pugt to the head of line when when vaccines were rolled out! If they chose to not get the vaccine…then live (or even die) with your “freedom of choice”! But: cities and counties that haven’t required their emergency and law enforcement staff to get the vaccine and allow them to interact with the public SHOULD BE SUED IF SOMEONE WHO INTERACTS WITH THEM GETS COVID! You’d better believe there are a multitude of lawyers just waiting for the chance!

3 likes 2 replies

avatar

MASK UP FL USE YOUR HEADS, EVERYONE WITHOUT A MASK IS A POTENTIAL SPREADER , DOES NOT MATTER IF VACCINATED OR NOT. MASKS ARE THE FIRST DEFENSE FROM GETTING IT TO BEGIN WITH.

2 likes

Miami / wftv.com

Gov. DeSantis speaks at Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami

Gov. DeSantis speaks at Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Miami early Tuesday. The governor made an announcement at the Shark Valley Visitor Center at 9:30 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, DEP Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton and FWC chairman Rodney Barreto were in attendance. This is a developing story. Check back and... Read more

Comments
avatar

Desantis best thing that happened to Florida long time ago. That’s my governor. Biden variant is your president you know the thing 🤣🤣🤣

6 likes 2 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

DeSantis is killing the people of Florida with his ignorance his pride and just overall stupidity.. And I wish him & the people who voted for him. Nothing but the worst when it comes to the COVID-19

13 likes 4 dislikes

