Trending lifestyle headlines in Columbus

6 central Ohio counties jump to second-highest level on CDC COVID map: What it means for you
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across Ohio due to the highly contagious delta variant, Franklin County and five other counties in central Ohio have jumped to the second-highest level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map. Franklin, Delaware, Union, Marion, Pickaway, and Licking counties are... Read more
If things are really as bad as they say why is the dam border wide open? Because we're being lied to. If there is an increase and covid cases. It is because they have transported the illegals aliens to the interior of the country. Particularly red States Which has been happening in the middle of the night. Also the bite the ministration didn't even have the decency to notify the governor's.
does anyone here even support the CDC? "bought by china" should be their new slogan
Ohio isn't updating its school COVID-19 mask recommendations despite changes from CDC
In a rare move, Ohio's top health officials aren't following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's lead when it comes to recommendations and mandates around the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio's mask guidelines for schools remain focused on unvaccinated students and staff even though the CDC changed its recommendation to universal... Read more
finally it's about time get rid of the masks this is ridiculous they don't work and if the vaccine is so great then people have nothing to worry about if they're vaccinated. but from at the CDC has been saying and you're wonderful quacky doctor it's the vaccinated people that are spreading it there's actually more cases of vaccinated people than there are unvaccinated so tell me again how it's the unvaccinated people's fault. these governors have overstep their boundaries for the last year and now they're starting to realize that the American people aren't going to put up with it no more.
The CDC are big pharma owned banana republic pretenders making recommendations and guidance THAT DOES NOT MATCH UP TO THEIR OWN DATA AND SCIENCE! They are completely political and unworthy of respect or consideration. We need to just handle things locally.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor. Read more
WEEKLY ROUNDUP | Ohio vaccination rate ticks up as delta surges
COLUMBUS — Ohio is back to crossing grim milestones of COVID-19 spread because of the highly contagious delta variant and the state’s sluggish vaccination rate. On Wednesday, the state reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in 11 weeks. On Thursday, Ohio’s two-week rate of... Read more
Ok government, it's safe to say you've gotten all you can out of Covid. The fear you're trying to instill isn't working anymore. Time to move on to the next thing that's gonna kill us all unless we give you more money and power.
It's interesting that more people are getting the vaccines and more people are now dying and having severe medical problems. Connect the dots
