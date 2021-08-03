Cancel
Columbus, OH

Trending lifestyle headlines in Columbus

Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
 4 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbus, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Ohio / dispatch.com

6 central Ohio counties jump to second-highest level on CDC COVID map: What it means for you

6 central Ohio counties jump to second-highest level on CDC COVID map: What it means for you

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across Ohio due to the highly contagious delta variant, Franklin County and five other counties in central Ohio have jumped to the second-highest level on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map. Franklin, Delaware, Union, Marion, Pickaway, and Licking counties are... Read more

Comments
avatar

If things are really as bad as they say why is the dam border wide open? Because we're being lied to. If there is an increase and covid cases. It is because they have transported the illegals aliens to the interior of the country. Particularly red States Which has been happening in the middle of the night. Also the bite the ministration didn't even have the decency to notify the governor's.

26 likes 4 dislikes 20 replies

avatar

does anyone here even support the CDC? "bought by china" should be their new slogan

24 likes 1 dislike 9 replies

Ohio / dispatch.com

Ohio isn't updating its school COVID-19 mask recommendations despite changes from CDC

Ohio isn't updating its school COVID-19 mask recommendations despite changes from CDC

In a rare move, Ohio's top health officials aren't following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's lead when it comes to recommendations and mandates around the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio's mask guidelines for schools remain focused on unvaccinated students and staff even though the CDC changed its recommendation to universal... Read more

Comments
avatar

finally it's about time get rid of the masks this is ridiculous they don't work and if the vaccine is so great then people have nothing to worry about if they're vaccinated. but from at the CDC has been saying and you're wonderful quacky doctor it's the vaccinated people that are spreading it there's actually more cases of vaccinated people than there are unvaccinated so tell me again how it's the unvaccinated people's fault. these governors have overstep their boundaries for the last year and now they're starting to realize that the American people aren't going to put up with it no more.

7 likes 1 reply

avatar

The CDC are big pharma owned banana republic pretenders making recommendations and guidance THAT DOES NOT MATCH UP TO THEIR OWN DATA AND SCIENCE! They are completely political and unworthy of respect or consideration. We need to just handle things locally.

3 likes

Columbus / stacker.com

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor. Read more

Ohio / mahoningmatters.com

WEEKLY ROUNDUP | Ohio vaccination rate ticks up as delta surges

WEEKLY ROUNDUP | Ohio vaccination rate ticks up as delta surges

COLUMBUS — Ohio is back to crossing grim milestones of COVID-19 spread because of the highly contagious delta variant and the state’s sluggish vaccination rate. On Wednesday, the state reported more than 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in 11 weeks. On Thursday, Ohio’s two-week rate of... Read more

Comments
avatar

Ok government, it's safe to say you've gotten all you can out of Covid. The fear you're trying to instill isn't working anymore. Time to move on to the next thing that's gonna kill us all unless we give you more money and power.

7 likes 1 dislike

avatar

It's interesting that more people are getting the vaccines and more people are now dying and having severe medical problems. Connect the dots

6 likes 1 dislike

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy