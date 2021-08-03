Your Cincinnati lifestyle news
St. Lawrence Bakery, Cincinnati staple of 120 years, closes its doors
CINCINNATI — St. Lawrence Bakery, a Cincinnati staple of 120 years, is closing its doors. First opened in 1901, the popular bakery — located in the 3700 block of Saint Lawrence Avenue in East Price Hill — posted a sign in its window, indicating it will close shop after more than a century of business. Read more
what a shame! lived in the area . loved it. now it's an eye sore with the different shop around it. SAD
sadly another mom & pop biz gone. their brownies were sooo delicious! hate to hear this 😥😥
Dogs available for adoption in Cincinnati
Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Cincinnati using listings from petfinder.com. Read more
hello my name is shirley Thompson I am interested in the little Jack Russell dog what do I need to do
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor. Read more
Chef Alex Chin of Cincinnati's Shanghai on Elm (Formerly Shanghai Mama's) Has Passed Away
The local restaurant community suffered a deep loss with the passing of Chef Alexander Chin of Shanghai on Elm over the weekend. The restaurant, which relocated and rebranded earlier this year from its longstanding location on Sixth Street as Shanghai Mama's, announced Chin's death via a Facebook post on the morning of Aug. 2. Read more
So very sorry! I've been a customer for years. He knows that I absolutely loved his Mongolian Steak (with chicken) 😊 You will be missed and may your memory live forever! 💙😢