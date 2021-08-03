Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Your Cincinnati lifestyle news

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 4 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) Life in Cincinnati has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Cincinnati / wlwt.com

St. Lawrence Bakery, Cincinnati staple of 120 years, closes its doors

St. Lawrence Bakery, Cincinnati staple of 120 years, closes its doors

CINCINNATI — St. Lawrence Bakery, a Cincinnati staple of 120 years, is closing its doors. First opened in 1901, the popular bakery — located in the 3700 block of Saint Lawrence Avenue in East Price Hill — posted a sign in its window, indicating it will close shop after more than a century of business. Read more

Comments
avatar

what a shame! lived in the area . loved it. now it's an eye sore with the different shop around it. SAD

4 likes

avatar

sadly another mom & pop biz gone. their brownies were sooo delicious! hate to hear this 😥😥

2 likes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Cincinnati / stacker.com

Dogs available for adoption in Cincinnati

Dogs available for adoption in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Cincinnati using listings from petfinder.com. Read more

Comments
avatar

hello my name is shirley Thompson I am interested in the little Jack Russell dog what do I need to do

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cincinnati / stacker.com

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Cincinnati / citybeat.com

Chef Alex Chin of Cincinnati's Shanghai on Elm (Formerly Shanghai Mama's) Has Passed Away

Chef Alex Chin of Cincinnati's Shanghai on Elm (Formerly Shanghai Mama's) Has Passed Away

The local restaurant community suffered a deep loss with the passing of Chef Alexander Chin of Shanghai on Elm over the weekend. The restaurant, which relocated and rebranded earlier this year from its longstanding location on Sixth Street as Shanghai Mama's, announced Chin's death via a Facebook post on the morning of Aug. 2. Read more

Comments
avatar

So very sorry! I've been a customer for years. He knows that I absolutely loved his Mongolian Steak (with chicken) 😊 You will be missed and may your memory live forever! 💙😢

Comments / 0

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
366
Followers
368
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Entertainmentpetapixel.com

Photographer Wins Copyright Lawsuit Centered on Instagram Embeds

Renowned nature photographer and Sony Artisan Paul Nicklen has won a copyright lawsuit against the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which embedded a video from Nicklen’s Instagram on its website and featured a screenshot from it without seeking permission. As noted by JD Supra, Niklen shot a short video of a starving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy