Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Top Jacksonville sports news

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 4 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jacksonville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jacksonville sports. For more stories from the Jacksonville area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Ohio / si.com

Priority Gators CB Target Jaheim Singletary Decommits From Ohio State

Priority Gators CB Target Jaheim Singletary Decommits From Ohio State

One of Florida's top targets in the class of 2022 is back on the market. Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.) cornerback Jaheim Singletary announced his decommitment from Ohio State on Sunday evening via Twitter. Singletary is the top cornerback on Florida's board in the class of 2022, and at one point before... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Jacksonville / firstcoastnews.com

Volleyball tournament, memorial being held Monday for beloved UNF student killed in weekend crash

Volleyball tournament, memorial being held Monday for beloved UNF student killed in weekend crash

Restaurants and bars are doing their part by offering drink specials and 'Mooney' menu items all evening Monday, where the proceeds will go to help her family. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Middleburg / jacksonville.com

Jacksonville teams ready to kick off 2021 high school football practice

Jacksonville teams ready to kick off 2021 high school football practice

The schedule says Middleburg football won its most recent official game on Halloween 2019. But for new Middleburg head coach Ryan Wolfe, and for his team, Monday's start to the new high school season will be as anticipated as ever. "We're building a tough, hard-nosed football team, and we're hungry,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Jacksonville / news4jax.com

As fall sports practice begins, things finally begin to feel normal

As fall sports practice begins, things finally begin to feel normal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football season is almost here. Monday at the stroke of midnight kicked off the start of the fall sports season, with teams officially able to open practice. Jackson opened with a vigil to honor two assistant coaches who died this summer, offensive coordinator Donald Rocker, Jr., and Lin Shell, and then got in a practice. Fletcher, under new coach Ciatrick Fason, typically holds a midnight practice, too, but was wiped out by rain. Read more

Comments / 0

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
269
Followers
361
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy