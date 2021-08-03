Top Jacksonville sports news

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jacksonville area.

Priority Gators CB Target Jaheim Singletary Decommits From Ohio State One of Florida's top targets in the class of 2022 is back on the market. Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.) cornerback Jaheim Singletary announced his decommitment from Ohio State on Sunday evening via Twitter. Singletary is the top cornerback on Florida's board in the class of 2022, and at one point before... Read more

Volleyball tournament, memorial being held Monday for beloved UNF student killed in weekend crash Restaurants and bars are doing their part by offering drink specials and 'Mooney' menu items all evening Monday, where the proceeds will go to help her family. Read more

Jacksonville teams ready to kick off 2021 high school football practice The schedule says Middleburg football won its most recent official game on Halloween 2019. But for new Middleburg head coach Ryan Wolfe, and for his team, Monday's start to the new high school season will be as anticipated as ever. "We're building a tough, hard-nosed football team, and we're hungry,... Read more

