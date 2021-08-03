Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 4 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Indianapolis sports. For more stories from the Indianapolis area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE
Ohio / chatsports.com

Ohio State football: Ranking the Big Ten’s strength of schedules

Ohio State football: Ranking the Big Ten’s strength of schedules

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) How strong of a schedule is the Ohio State football... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE
Ohio / portsmouth-dailytimes.com

Can OSU get two encores in Indy?

Can OSU get two encores in Indy?

If everything goes well, Ryan Day and three of Ohio State’s football players traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Big Ten’s football media days last week will be the first of three trips OSU makes to that stadium this season. The Big Ten championship game, which Ohio... Read more

LOCAL PICK
Indianapolis / indianapolismotorspeedway.com

Former USAC Star Newman Wants BC39 To Grow Even Bigger at IMS

Former USAC Star Newman Wants BC39 To Grow Even Bigger at IMS

Indiana-born Ryan Newman has conquered Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famed oval in a stock car, winning the NASCAR Cup Series’ 2013 Brickyard 400 for Stewart Haas Racing. Like fellow Hoosier Tony Stewart, South Bend native Newman has an affinity for short-track, open-wheel dirt racing, and he wants IMS owner Roger Penske to take the next step with the quarter-mile dirt track inside Turn 3 by making the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink an even bigger showcase on USAC’s annual calendar. The third such National Midget race is set for Aug. 18-19. Read more

LATEST NEWS
Speedway / wibc.com

Juncos Racing To Return To IndyCar Competition On Full-Time Basis Next Season

Juncos Racing To Return To IndyCar Competition On Full-Time Basis Next Season

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Juncos Racing is returning to the NTT IndyCar Series next year as a full-time team. The small racing team based in Speedway, Indiana, has primarily focused on its Road To Indy programs in Indy Pro 2000 and Indy Lights over the last two years. 2022 will be... Read more

