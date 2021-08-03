Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Ohio State football: Ranking the Big Ten’s strength of schedules INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) How strong of a schedule is the Ohio State football... Read more

Can OSU get two encores in Indy? If everything goes well, Ryan Day and three of Ohio State’s football players traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Big Ten’s football media days last week will be the first of three trips OSU makes to that stadium this season. The Big Ten championship game, which Ohio... Read more

Former USAC Star Newman Wants BC39 To Grow Even Bigger at IMS Indiana-born Ryan Newman has conquered Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famed oval in a stock car, winning the NASCAR Cup Series’ 2013 Brickyard 400 for Stewart Haas Racing. Like fellow Hoosier Tony Stewart, South Bend native Newman has an affinity for short-track, open-wheel dirt racing, and he wants IMS owner Roger Penske to take the next step with the quarter-mile dirt track inside Turn 3 by making the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink an even bigger showcase on USAC’s annual calendar. The third such National Midget race is set for Aug. 18-19. Read more

