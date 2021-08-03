Your Denver lifestyle news

Cancel
Denver, CO

Posted by 
Denver News Alert
Denver News Alert
 4 days ago

Denver / stacker.com

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor. Read more

Comments
avatar

I am a Denver native of Hispanic dissent and have only heard of one of these places and I would not eat any Mexican food off their menu. Where is El Toros, Lucero's, Chubby's, Las Casita de tamales, 3 Margaritas, Santiago's?????

14 likes 4 dislikes 6 replies

avatar

I don't know who wrote that list but it wasn't a Mexican I can tell you that much

12 likes 1 reply

Colorado / 9news.com

Here are the Colorado hospitals that will require COVID-19 vaccines

Most hospitals enacting a mandatory vaccination requirement include all employees, providers, volunteers and contract staff. Read more

Comments
avatar

That’s a good reason to quit my job and go on unemployment or live in my car on the streets. I wouldn’t get this poison shot for anybody. Not with all the controversy going over on this thing there’s no way you’re putting this thing in my body. I’d rather go jobless and homeless. and I would rather die of the coronavirus before I get this shot that y’all are talking about desperately!!!!!! I would rather get the Covid test every single day for the rest of my life before I put this shot in my arm no fuqin WAY!!!!!

24 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

avatar

I don't believe anyone should be fired for reasons of health. Some people can't be vaccinated due to health reasons. Their health reasons don't personal infect another person. All we have is protective equipment and soap against covid19.

12 likes 3 replies

Denver / coloradopolitics.com

Several Denver-area public health agencies recommend wearing masks

Several local public health agencies across the Denver metro area recommending residents and visitors to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. These recommendations align with the new COVID-19 guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week as cases rise across the country due to the delta variant. Read more

Denver / axios.com

Denver rolls out its first vaccine mandates

Denver is cracking its whip to boost citywide coronavirus vaccination rates. Why it matters: Top state and local officials agree that thousands more residents need to get the jab — and now — if Coloradans want to avoid another devastating blow this fall and winter. Driving the news: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday announced a new vaccination requirement for the city government's 10,000-plus employees. The city also will invoke its police powers to force private-sector workers in "high-risk" environments to receive the shot, the first major city to do so.Private sector employees covered under the new mandate include... Read more

Comments
avatar

Mayor Hancock you are acting like Hitler. You have no power to make people get the shot. You threaten the Police and Firemen they will be fired if they don't get the shot. Who do you think you are? I hope they take it to court and sue your a** off! This is so wrong!

17 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

that is so wrong in many ways, get a vaccine if not you can't work wtf American's rights are being taken away...it's ok if they don't want the vaccine, you shouldn't have the right to force it on anyone their bodies their decision........

6 likes 2 dislikes 4 replies

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

