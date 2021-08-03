Your Denver lifestyle news
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor. Read more
I am a Denver native of Hispanic dissent and have only heard of one of these places and I would not eat any Mexican food off their menu. Where is El Toros, Lucero's, Chubby's, Las Casita de tamales, 3 Margaritas, Santiago's?????
I don't know who wrote that list but it wasn't a Mexican I can tell you that much
Here are the Colorado hospitals that will require COVID-19 vaccines
Most hospitals enacting a mandatory vaccination requirement include all employees, providers, volunteers and contract staff. Read more
That’s a good reason to quit my job and go on unemployment or live in my car on the streets. I wouldn’t get this poison shot for anybody. Not with all the controversy going over on this thing there’s no way you’re putting this thing in my body. I’d rather go jobless and homeless. and I would rather die of the coronavirus before I get this shot that y’all are talking about desperately!!!!!! I would rather get the Covid test every single day for the rest of my life before I put this shot in my arm no fuqin WAY!!!!!
I don't believe anyone should be fired for reasons of health. Some people can't be vaccinated due to health reasons. Their health reasons don't personal infect another person. All we have is protective equipment and soap against covid19.
Several Denver-area public health agencies recommend wearing masks
Several local public health agencies across the Denver metro area recommending residents and visitors to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. These recommendations align with the new COVID-19 guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week as cases rise across the country due to the delta variant. Read more
Denver rolls out its first vaccine mandates
Denver is cracking its whip to boost citywide coronavirus vaccination rates. Why it matters: Top state and local officials agree that thousands more residents need to get the jab — and now — if Coloradans want to avoid another devastating blow this fall and winter. Driving the news: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday announced a new vaccination requirement for the city government's 10,000-plus employees. The city also will invoke its police powers to force private-sector workers in "high-risk" environments to receive the shot, the first major city to do so.Private sector employees covered under the new mandate include... Read more
Mayor Hancock you are acting like Hitler. You have no power to make people get the shot. You threaten the Police and Firemen they will be fired if they don't get the shot. Who do you think you are? I hope they take it to court and sue your a** off! This is so wrong!
that is so wrong in many ways, get a vaccine if not you can't work wtf American's rights are being taken away...it's ok if they don't want the vaccine, you shouldn't have the right to force it on anyone their bodies their decision........
