Top Minneapolis sports news

Celebration of life service being held for Mack Motzko, son of Gophers men’s hockey coach MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A celebration of life is planned Monday for Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko. Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Samuel Schuneman died last month when police say a speeding driver went off the road in Orono, crashing into several trees. The driver,... Read more

Aquajets Boys Smash National Age Group Record in 13-14 400 Free Relay Aquajets Boys Smash National Age Group Record in 13-14 400 Free Relay. A foursome from the Aquajets Swim Team near Minneapolis has broken the National Age Group record in the boys’ 400 freestyle relay. They were competing against mostly older swimmers at the Minnesota Senior State meet, and they put up a time of 3:36.01. That broke the previous record of 3:37.47 set by Irvine Novaquatics in 2019. This group consisted of Drew Ploof (54.41), Jiarui Xue (54.58), Evan Witte (54.67) and Henry Webb (52.35). Read more

