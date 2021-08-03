Top Minneapolis sports news

Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 4 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Minneapolis area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Minneapolis sports. For more stories from the Minneapolis area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Minneapolis / cbs3duluth.com

Celebration of life service being held for Mack Motzko, son of Gophers men's hockey coach

Celebration of life service being held for Mack Motzko, son of Gophers men’s hockey coach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A celebration of life is planned Monday for Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko. Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Samuel Schuneman died last month when police say a speeding driver went off the road in Orono, crashing into several trees. The driver,... Read more

Minneapolis / swimmingworldmagazine.com

Aquajets Boys Smash National Age Group Record in 13-14 400 Free Relay

Aquajets Boys Smash National Age Group Record in 13-14 400 Free Relay

Aquajets Boys Smash National Age Group Record in 13-14 400 Free Relay. A foursome from the Aquajets Swim Team near Minneapolis has broken the National Age Group record in the boys’ 400 freestyle relay. They were competing against mostly older swimmers at the Minnesota Senior State meet, and they put up a time of 3:36.01. That broke the previous record of 3:37.47 set by Irvine Novaquatics in 2019. This group consisted of Drew Ploof (54.41), Jiarui Xue (54.58), Evan Witte (54.67) and Henry Webb (52.35). Read more

Orono / kare11.com

Family, friends to celebrate the life of Mack Motzko

Family, friends to celebrate the life of Mack Motzko

The 20-year-old was killed while riding with a suspected drunk driver on Saturday, July 24 near Orono. Read more

Orono / cbslocal.com

Mack Motzko Honored At Celebration Of Life In St. Cloud: 'The World Did Not Wait To Love You'

Mack Motzko Honored At Celebration Of Life In St. Cloud: ‘The World Did Not Wait To Love You’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The gymnasium at St. Cloud Cathedral High School was filled Monday afternoon as community members gathered to remember 20-year-old Mack Motzko. The son of Gophers’ men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko died in a car crash in Orono. He was a passenger, along with 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, who also died. The driver, 51-year-old James Blue, turned himself in last week. Blue admitted to drinking before the crash. All walks of life were seen inside one room at Cathedral High School with one commonality: their love for Mack. During the service, Ella Motzko painted a picture of her brother’s life. “Dear Mack,... Read more

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis Digest

