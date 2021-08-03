Cancel
San Diego, CA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in San Diego

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 4 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) San Diego-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

San Diego / cbs8.com

Your guide to San Diego athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics

Your guide to San Diego athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics

The San Diego area has an impressive number of athletes representing the United States in the Tokyo Olympics. Read more

San Diego / kusi.com

Demi Bagby backflips on Good Morning San Diego

Demi Bagby backflips on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Demi Bagby is a bodybuilder and CrossFit star with a large social media following. She recently threw the night’s first pitch at a Padres game and visited Good Morning San Diego to discuss it with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez. Read more

San Diego / kusi.com

Olympian Steffen Peters back home with his silver medal in dressage

Olympian Steffen Peters back home with his silver medal in dressage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The German dressage team won its ninth gold medal in the past 10 Olympics by beating the United States and Britain for the second straight time. Steffen Peters from Carmel Valley brought home the silver medal. Peters trains at Arroyo Del Mar. He joined Good Morning... Read more

San Diego / eastvillagetimes.com

First look at SDSU Aztecs football schedule

First look at SDSU Aztecs football schedule

The San Diego State Aztecs 2021 football season features twelve games, the first four against non-conference opponents, while the remaining eight are against Mountain West Conference (MWC) rivals. ESPN ranks the Aztecs 2021 strength of schedule as 124th in the country, which is ninth out of the twelve MWC teams. Read more

